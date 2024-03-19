Nothing rolls out update to improve performance, imaging and more

The British consumer technology brand has rolled out a new update for the recently launched Nothing Phone 2a smartphone. This marks Nothing’s second OS update since the launch of the Phone 2a. The latest update focuses on improving camera performance and overall system optimisation for a better overall experience.

The update is now available for download for all Phone 2a users under the System Update section within the Settings app. Here are the details:

Camera improvements

With the latest update, Nothing said that it has enhanced the colour accuracy and saturation level of the images captured using the Phone 2a. Additionally, the company has also optimised the brightness and tones of Ultra HDR images. Other notable changes include bokeh effect optimisation in portrait mode, colour consistency between the main camera and the ultra-wide camera.

Nothing said that the overall gaming performance has been improved on the Phone 2a with the latest update, popular games such as Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) has been optimised to provide smoother gameplay. Additionally, the app launching animations have been optimised to resolve the issue of screen stutter during opening and closing apps.

Others

Nothing said, the overall stability of the system has been improved, and reported bugs, such as the issue where the Quick Settings incorrectly displayed Wi-Fi or cellular data information, have been resolved. Nothing said that it has also resolved the issue of blacked-out display during incoming calls in specific scenarios.