Sensex (0.34%)
69096.42 + 231.30
Nifty (0.53%)
20796.50 + 109.70
Nifty Smallcap (0.49%)
6731.55 + 33.05
Nifty Midcap (0.47%)
44123.00 + 204.40
Nifty Bank (0.91%)
46851.85 + 420.45
Heatmap

OnePlus 12 set to launch in China today: Know expected specs and more

OnePlus China has confirmed that the upcoming OnePlus 12 smartphone will be available in Frost White, Cyan Green, and Obsidian Black colour options

OnePlus 12 teaser, OnePlus 12 First Look, One Plus 12 design, One Plus 12 launch date, OnePlus 12 launch date in India, One Plus 12 specs, OnePlus 12 specifications, OnePlus 12 features, OnePlus 12 camera, OnePlus 12 colours, New OnePlus smartphone,

Photo: OnePlus 12 smartphone

BS Tech New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 05 2023 | 11:41 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Chinese electronic brand OnePlus is set to unveil its next-generation flagship smartphone- OnePlus 12, in China today before an expected global launch in January. The company has already confirmed several key features and specifications, along with a first-look teaser for the smartphone ahead of its official launch.

The smartphone boasts a punch-hole front camera setup integrated into a curved display panel. At the rear, the OnePlus 12 sports a triple camera setup in a circular arrangement with Hasselblad branding, resembling its predecessor. 
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The most prominent design change on the OnePlus 12 is to switch the Alert Slider to the left-hand side of the phone, which allows OnePlus to introduce a new integrated antenna and the Alert Slider solution on the new device.

Earlier, OnePlus China confirmed that the upcoming OnePlus 12 smartphone will be available in Frost White, Cyan Green, and Obsidian Black colour options.

OnePlus 12: Specification

OnePlus has confirmed that the OnePlus 12 will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 system-on-chip. The smartphone will likely feature up to 24GB of RAM coupled with up to 1TB of on-board storage.

At the display maker BOE's event in China, the company showcased display-related enhancements while confirming that the smartphone would feature a 2K resolution AMOLED screen. According to reports, the display panel of the OnePlus 12 is expected to get a peak brightness level of 4,500 nits.

For Imaging, OnePlus has already confirmed that the Chinese variant of its upcoming OnePlus 12 smartphone will feature a Sony LYT-808 sensor. The Sony LYT-808 sensor on the OnePlus 12 is expected to be a variation of LYT-T808 sensor, which was featured on the OnePlus Open foldable. 

OnePlus 12 smartphone will reportedly get a 5,400 mAh battery under the hood with support for 100W fast wired charging. OnePlus is also expected to bring back Wireless charging for the upcoming flagship smartphone with support for 50W wireless charging.

Also Read

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variant

Asian Games schedule today: IND vs MAL cricket, IND vs BAN football & more

OnePlus Pad Go review: Affordable tablet good for entertainment, learning

Asian Games 2023 September 30 schedule: India event timings, streaming

OnePlus set to unveil its upcoming flagship on December 4 in China: Details

Grand Theft Auto VI trailer unveiled: Know details, release date and more

AC companies plan cool designs for warming world, but high costs a hurdle

Larry Page, Elon Musk on opposite sides in debate over risks of AI

Spanish newspaper association files suit against Meta over ad practices

Amazon to introduce advanced coding and AI modules in 100 Karnataka schools

Topics : OnePlus OnePlus in India Flagship smartphones Technology smartphone

First Published: Dec 05 2023 | 11:41 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGTA 6 Trailer launchAnimal Movie Box Office Collection Day 3Delhi AQI TodayMP Assembly Election Results LIVEIndia vs Australia Playing 11Gold-Silver Price TodayCyclone Michaung

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh polls: Congress will win over 75 seats, says CM Bhupesh BaghelAssembly elections result 2023: Time, when and where to watch, and more

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variantGenerative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many statesUttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this yearSBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon