Business Standard

WhatsApp introduces 'Online Presence', 'Communities' features: Details here

In-chat polls, 32-person video calling, and group of up to 1024 members are some other features rolled out by the instant messaging platform WhatsApp

Topics
whatsapp | Metaverse | Social media apps

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Whatsapp
WhatsApp (Photo: Bloomberg)

Meta-owned instant messaging platform WhatsApp on Thursday announced the rollout of ‘Online Presence’ and ‘Communities’ features. The Online Presence feature has been in work for some time. It will allow users to decide who can see their online status. This feature is rolled out for both Android and iOS devices. As for the ‘Communities’ feature, WhatsApp says it will help users manage multiple groups by bringing them under one umbrella.

WhatsApp: Online Presence feature

This feature will allow users to chat with certain people without letting other contacts know about their online status. Earlier, you could not choose who can see your online status. It was like black and white, either everyone can see it, or no one can. Now, users can change online presence by changing their privacy setting in the app.

Steps to change privacy setting on WhatsApp

Step 1: Click on three vertical dots in the upper right corner
Step 2: Tap on Settings, then Account
Step 3: In Account, click on Privacy

Once done, you can change who can see your last seen or online status. You can also change settings for your profile photo, about information, status updates, read receipts and who can add you in a group.

By default, WhatsApp allows any user to see your last seen online, profile photo, about information, and read receipts. All your contacts can see your status updates and any user can add you in a group.

WhatsApp: Communities feature

Communities are like an alpha group, or a group of multiple groups. It allows group admins and members to connect multiple groups together under one umbrella to organize group conversations on WhatsApp.

To get started, users can tap on the new communities tab at the top of their chats on Android and at the bottom on iOS. From there, users will be able to start a new Community from scratch or add existing groups. Once in a community, users can easily switch between available groups to get the information you need, when they need it, and admins can send important updates to everyone in the Community.

Read our full coverage on whatsapp

First Published: Thu, November 03 2022. 14:12 IST

