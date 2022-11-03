WhatsApp introduces 'Online Presence', 'Communities' features: Details here

Meta-owned instant messaging platform on Thursday announced the rollout of ‘Online Presence’ and ‘Communities’ features. The Online Presence feature has been in work for some time. It will allow users to decide who can see their online status. This feature is rolled out for both Android and iOS devices. As for the ‘Communities’ feature, says it will help users manage multiple groups by bringing them under one umbrella.

WhatsApp: Online Presence feature



This feature will allow users to chat with certain people without letting other contacts know about their online status. Earlier, you could not choose who can see your online status. It was like black and white, either everyone can see it, or no one can. Now, users can change online presence by changing their privacy setting in the app.

Steps to change privacy setting on WhatsApp



Step 1: Click on three vertical dots in the upper right corner

Step 2: Tap on Settings, then Account

Step 3: In Account, click on Privacy



Once done, you can change who can see your last seen or online status. You can also change settings for your profile photo, about information, status updates, read receipts and who can add you in a group.

By default, allows any user to see your last seen online, profile photo, about information, and read receipts. All your contacts can see your status updates and any user can add you in a group.

WhatsApp: Communities feature



Communities are like an alpha group, or a group of multiple groups. It allows group admins and members to connect multiple groups together under one umbrella to organize group conversations on WhatsApp.

To get started, users can tap on the new communities tab at the top of their chats on Android and at the bottom on iOS. From there, users will be able to start a new Community from scratch or add existing groups. Once in a community, users can easily switch between available groups to get the information you need, when they need it, and admins can send important updates to everyone in the Community.