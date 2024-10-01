Business Standard
Home / World News / AI chip firm Cerebras records threefold revenue jump in US IPO filing

AI chip firm Cerebras records threefold revenue jump in US IPO filing

Receding recession fears and a strong equities rally have also rejuvenated the US IPO market in 2024 after two lackluster years

IPO

IPO |(Photo: Shutterstock)

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 01 2024 | 9:37 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Cerebras Systems recorded an over threefold jump in annual revenue in 2023, the artificial intelligence chip firm said on Monday in its paperwork for a US initial public offering.
 
Businesses racing to adopt AI applications like ChatGPT have benefited the companies behind the semiconductors needed to power the technology. AI chip leader Nvidia's stock has more than doubled in market value this year and briefly dethroned Microsoft as the world's most valuable company.
 

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Still, concerns of excessive euphoria around AI-linked stocks prompted some investors to exit the technology sector earlier in the year, and the Cerebras IPO will likely serve as a litmus test for the market's AI appetite.
 
 
The Sunnyvale, California-based company did not disclose the terms or size of its offering.
 
Receding recession fears and a strong equities rally have also rejuvenated the US IPO market in 2024 after two lackluster years.
 
Cerebras designs processors for AI training and inference, and builds AI systems to power the processors and feed them data.
 

More From This Section

china Flag, China

Global investors call time on their exodus from China, ready to stake bets

Hurricane Beryl, Beryl, Cyclone

Hurricane John floods towns along Mexico's Pacific coast, leaving 15 dead

Joe Biden, Biden, Joe

Biden administration toughens asylum restrictions at border to stir voters

Shigeru Ishiba, Shigeru, Ishiba

Japan PM Kishida steps down before likely successor Ishiba takes office

Shaktikanta Das, Shaktikanta, RBI Governor

Fed drives global push to cut rates despite uncertainties over 2025

On Monday, the company revealed total revenue of $78.74 million for the 12 months ended Dec. 31, 2023, up from $24.62 million in 2022.
 
It recorded a net loss of $127.16 million for the same period, compared with a loss of $177.72 million in 2022.
 
Cerebras has been backed by a number of high-profile investors, including the Abu Dhabi Growth Fund and Coatue Management.
 
Citigroup, Barclays, UBS Investment, Wells Fargo Securities and Mizuho are among the underwriters for the offering.
 
Cerebras will list on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol "CBRS".
 
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

As artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) become common at the workplace, organisations need people skilled in advanced technologies. India is among countries making the greatest demand for data analytics from their workforces. As man

Sought and wooed: Technology skills employers want around the world

PremiumThe government's vast work has got modern help: Artificial intelligence (AI). Ministries as diverse as IT, coal and telecom are using the technology to improve services, ease workloads, improve logistics and block spam calls.

AI at work for governance: How technology is helping various ministries

OpenAI's plan to make artificial intelligence flow like electricity, AI, Artificial Intelligence

OpenAI's plan to make artificial intelligence flow like electricity

Pankaj Gupta, Leader – Public Sector Enterprises and Government

Amazon engaging with India on GPU procurement tender: Senior exec

AI, Artificial Intelligence

AI global market may touch $990 bn by 2027 with 40-55% AGR: Report

Topics : Artificial intelligence ChatGPT Nvidia initial public offering (IPO)

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 01 2024 | 9:37 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market HolidayJ&K Assembly election Phase 3 LIVELatest News LIVEIndia vs Bangladesh LIVEKRN Heat Exchanger IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon