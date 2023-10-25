OnePlus 12: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, 2K display, and more confirmed

At the display maker BOE’s event in China, smartphone maker OnePlus announced details related to its upcoming flagship smartphone – the OnePlus 12. The company confirmed that its upcoming premium flagship in the number series would be among the first to feature the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 system-on-chip. Besides, the company showcased the display-related enhancements while confirming that the smartphone would feature a 2K resolution AMOLED screen.

According to news reports, the OnePlus 12 would launch in China in December, followed by a global launch in January 2024. Below are the details:

OnePlus did not go in camera and design details, but confirmed the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC for its next flagship smartphone. Likewise, it did not shared specifics on the display but said that the display would be powered by OPPO’s first-generation display chip – Display P1. OnePlus said the display chip would allow for a high-precision pixel-level calibration algorithm for better image quality, higher brightness, and lower power consumption. According to the company, the 2K resolution AMOLED display, called “Oriental screen”, has been rated A+ by DisplayMate.

Coming to the expected features, the OnePlus 12 is reported to feature a triple-camera set-up on the rear. It is likely to feature a 50-megapixel Sony LYTIA-808 main sensor with optical image stabilisation, paired with a 48MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 64MP 3x telephoto camera. On the front, the phone is expected to sport a 32MP sensor. As for the battery, the smartphone could be powered by a 5,400mAh battery. OnePlus is expected to bundle a 100W wired charging and 50W wireless charging support.

Recently, OnePlus launched its foldable smartphone OnePlus Open in India at Rs 139,999. The foldable device measures 5.9mm at its thinnest side and weighs 239g. It is a book-shaped foldable, similar to Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 system-on-chip. The OnePlus Open is offered in 16GB RAM and 512GB on-board storage configuration.