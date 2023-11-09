Samsung to debut Apple Vision Pro headset's competitor in late 2024: Report

South Korean electronics maker Samsung is working on a mixed-reality headset gear, which would likely be unveiled at its Galaxy Unpacked event with foldable devices in the second half of next year. According to a report on 9To5Google, Samsung’s mixed-reality headset – codenamed ‘Infinite’ internally – would be announced in July or August but it would not go up for sale any time before December.

Earlier this year, Samsung and Google jointly announced a special version of Android for a new product category that would be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon chip. The product is likely to be the mixed-reality headset, which would take on Apple Vision Pro.

According to news reports, Samsung had planned to launch the headset this year but the product got delayed following Apple’s unveiling of the Vision Pro headset. Apple is expected to start rolling out the Vision Pro headset in early 2024, while Samsung’s mixed-reality headset is not expected to go up for sale until December next year.

The report stated that Samsung is planning to make 30,000 units initially with the company's display section producing OLED displays for the headset using the same technology the Apple uses.

In related news, Samsung at its AI Forum announced Gauss, its in-house generative artificial intelligence model. The AI model encompasses Gauss language model, Gauss Code, and Gauss generative image model. Samsung said Gauss is an AI model that is capable of generating text, composing emails, editing and summarising documents, and translating languages. It added that integrating Gauss language into products would enable smarter device control.