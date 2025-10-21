Tuesday, October 21, 2025 | 02:12 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
OnePlus 15 likely to launch in India soon after China debut on October 27

OnePlus 15 likely to launch in India soon after China debut on October 27

OnePlus has announced three colour options for the upcoming OnePlus 15 smartphone - Misty Purple, Sand Storm, and Absolute Black

OnePlus 15

OnePlus 15 (Image: OnePlus China)

Sweta Kumari New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 21 2025 | 2:05 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The OnePlus 15 is set to debut in China on October 27. Shortly after, the premium flagship smartphone from the Chinese manufacturer is expected to go global, with the India launch likely to take place sometime in November. The company’s Chinese website confirms that the device will launch alongside the OnePlus Ace 6, which is expected to serve as a more affordable “flagship” alternative, akin to the OnePlus 13R series.
 
In contrast, the OnePlus 15 is positioned as a top-tier “Ultra Performance” model, boasting a 165Hz display and several other high-end upgrades.
 
According to a report by 9to5Google, OnePlus has announced three colour options for the upcoming OnePlus 15. The standout is a new “Misty Purple” finish, accompanied by “Original Sand Dune” and “Absolute Black”, based on a translated post from the company's official Chinese channels.
 

OnePlus 15: What to expect

OnePlus has confirmed that its upcoming flagship will feature a massive 7,300mAh battery — one of the largest in any mainstream smartphone to date. The design is expected to resemble the OnePlus 13s, which launched earlier this year.
 
In China, the company is branding the new battery as a “Glacier Battery”, emphasising both performance and endurance. The OnePlus 15 is expected to support 120W wired charging and 50W wireless charging.

How the OnePlus 15 Battery Compares

 
As highlighted in the report, a teaser on Weibo revealed the OnePlus 15’s 7,300mAh battery capacity — significantly larger than most flagship rivals. For comparison:
 
  • 40 per cent larger than the Pixel 10 Pro XL’s 5,200mAh battery
  • 46 per cent larger than the Galaxy S25 Ultra’s 5,000mAh pack
  • 22 per cent larger than the OnePlus 13
  • 51 per cent larger than the iPhone 17 Pro Max
 
Such an upgrade is likely to appeal to power users and gamers looking for extended battery life without compromising performance.

Software and Design

 
The OnePlus 15 will launch with Android 16-based OxygenOS 16, which will later roll out to other OnePlus devices. It will feature a flat-frame design and a square-shaped rear camera island, similar to the OnePlus 13s. The phone will sport a triple rear camera setup and include the new “Plus Key” on the side frame — a customisable action button that made its debut with the 13s.

Performance and Camera

 
The company has already confirmed that the OnePlus 15 will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor. It will also introduce OnePlus’ proprietary DetailMax image engine for improved photography capabilities.
 
In terms of camera hardware, the device is expected to offer a triple 50MP rear camera setup, including a 3x periscope telephoto lens for enhanced zoom functionality.

OnePlus 15: Expected Specifications

  • Display: 6.78-inch LTPO OLED, 1.5K resolution, 165Hz refresh rate
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
  • RAM: Up to 16GB
  • Storage: Up to 1TB
  • Rear Cameras: 50MP primary + 50MP ultra-wide + 50MP telephoto (3x zoom)
  • Front Camera: 32MP
  • Battery: 7,300mAh
  • Charging: 120W wired, 50W wireless
  • Operating System: Android 16-based OxygenOS 16
 

Topics : OnePlus Tech News OnePlus in India Qualcomm Snapdragon gadets

First Published: Oct 21 2025 | 2:05 PM IST

