Chinese smartphone maker OnePlus on Tuesday launched in India the Nord CE 3 5G. The OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G will be available for purchase from August 4. It will be offered in 8GB RAM + 128GB on-board storage and 12GBRAM + 128GB on-board storage configurations at Rs 26,999 and Rs 28,999. The OnePlus CE3 5G will be available on the OnePlus online store, Amazon India, and at OnePlus retail stores and select other retail stores.OnePlus Nord CE3 5G: SpecificationsPowered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 782G processor, the OnePlus Nord CE3 5G packs a 5000mAh battery supported by 80W SUPERVOOC fast charger. The OnePlus Nord CE3 5G will be available in aqua surge and gray shimmer colours.The OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G sports a 6.7-inch fullHD+ AMOLED display of 120Hz refresh rate. It is a 10-bit panel with support for HDR10+. Haptics are covered by X-axis linear vibration motor, supported by O-haptics engine.On the camera front, the smartphone sports a 50-megapixel main camera sensor (Sony IMX890 processor) paired with an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor and a 2MP macro lens. The camera is housed in a stainless-steel enclosure to protect the camera system from accidental damage. On the front, the phone has a 16MP camera sensor.The phone boasts stereo speakers with support for Dolby Atmos and Hi-Res audio support over both wired and wireless. The OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G boots Android 13 operating system-based OxygenOS 13.1 interface.