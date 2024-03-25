Sensex (    %)
                             
OnePlus Nord CE 4: Expected specifications, launch date, features, and more

OnePlus has confirmed that the Nord CE4 will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3, paired with 8GB RAM and up to 256GB onboard storage

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 25 2024 | 12:39 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Chinese smartphone brand OnePlus has confirmed the launch of Nord CE4 smartphone in India for April 1. In a run up to the launch, OnePlus has confirmed various key specification details about the upcoming smartphone, including the processor powering the smartphone, on-device storage, and more. Here is everything we know so far:
OnePlus Nord CE4: Details
OnePlus has confirmed that the Nord CE4 smartphone will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 system-on-chip. According to OnePlus, utilising the new chipset, the OnePlus Nord CE4 smartphone will offer improved CPU performance (up to 15 per cent) and a 20 per cent boost in power efficiency, compared to its predecessor.
The OnePlus Nord CE4 smartphone will feature a 6.7-inch AMOLED display of 120Hz refresh rate. Although not much has been revealed about the smartphone’s camera prowess, it is expected that the Nord CE4 will get a 50MP primary camera and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens. OnePlus is claiming that the Nord CE4 will offer a full day battery life with a 15-minute charge using 100W SUPERVOOC charging.
Additionally, through a post on X (formerly Twitter), the company confirmed that the smartphone will feature up to 256GB onboard storage (UFS 3.1) and up to 8GB RAM (LPDDR4X). In addition, the company confirmed, the smartphone will get additional 8GB virtual RAM to boost performance.
Based on the preview images shared by the company, the smartphone features a flat frame design and a dual-camera setup, placed vertically towards the top left corner, on the back. The company has confirmed that the smartphone will be offered in two colourways – Dark Chrome and Celadon Marble.
OnePlus Nord CE4: Expected price
The OnePlus Nord CE4 is expected to be priced under Rs 30,000, with the base model priced at around Rs 26,999.
OnePlus Nord CE4: Expected specifications
  • Display: 6.78-inch OLED display, FHD+ resolution, 120Hz refresh rates
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3
  • RAM: 8GB (LPDDR4X) + 8GB (Virtual)
  • Storage: 256GB (UFS 3.1)
  • Rear Camera: 50MP primary with OIS + 8MP Ultra-wide
  • Front Camera: 16MP
  • Battery: 5500mAh
  • Charging: 100W SUPERVOOC wired
  • OS: OxygenOS 14 based on Android 14
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

First Published: Mar 25 2024 | 12:39 PM IST

