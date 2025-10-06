Tech Wrap Oct 6: Asus ROG Xbox Ally, OxygenOS 16 launch, Instagram Map

ASUS has announced that pre-orders for the ROG Xbox Ally and Ally X will begin in India on October 7. The company confirmed that both devices will launch officially on October 16. Pricing details are expected to be revealed on the day pre-orders open.
OnePlus has announced that it will release its Android 16-based OxygenOS 16 user interface on October 16. The company’s India handle on X (formerly Twitter) shared the news with a teaser image featuring the tagline “Intelligently Yours.” The teaser also displayed the new “OnePlus AI” branding, suggesting that artificial intelligence will play a major role in the update.
Also Read
Instagram has launched its Map feature in India, offering users a new way to connect with friends and explore local posts, reels, and stories. With this update, users can choose to share their last active location with selected friends while browsing an interactive map view of location-tagged content. The feature allows users to turn off location sharing at any time. First announced in August, the Map is now being made available to users in India.
Samsung has confirmed that it will launch the Galaxy M17 5G smartphone in India on October 10. The company stated that the device will feature a 50MP triple-camera setup and a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display. Samsung also revealed that the phone will be available in two colour options — Moonlight Silver and Sapphire Black — while confirming several other specifications.
Google has rolled out the Gemini 2.5 Flash Image model update, adding 10 new aspect ratios, faster editing, and improved character consistency. The update extends to the AI tool Nano Banana, which allows users to blend and generate images using text prompts. According to Google, the model supports multiple formats ranging from cinematic 21:9 landscapes to vertical 9:16 posts.
YouTube Music is reportedly testing a live lyrics translation feature for Premium subscribers. According to Android Authority, a “Translate” button has appeared in the lyrics section for some users. When tapped, it provides machine-generated translations below each original line, helping listeners better understand songs in other languages such as K-pop, Latin pop, and Japanese tracks.
WhatsApp is reportedly introducing a new design for its Status feature on iOS, giving it an Instagram-like experience. As noted by WABetaInfo, the beta version for iOS adds quick-share shortcuts, allowing users to post WhatsApp statuses directly to Facebook and Instagram. This update was earlier available on Android and now brings similar functionality to iOS.
Microsoft is said to be testing an ad-supported free version of Xbox Cloud Gaming for PC, consoles, handhelds, and the web. As per IGN India, citing The Verge, this version will not require a Game Pass subscription. Internal tests are underway, with a public trial expected in the coming months.
Game developer Treyarch has introduced several updates to Call of Duty Black Ops 7, now available to try during the ongoing open beta. These include an increased beta level cap from 20 to 30, more weapons, perks, Scorestreaks, and rewards. Additional Moshpit modes and the Blackheart map have also been added. The Zombie Survival mode has been extended through the full beta phase, ending on October 8.
OpenAI’s ChatGPT chatbot experienced an outage in India, affecting users for about an hour. Data from DownDetector, an Ookla-owned service tracking outages, recorded around 700 reports of the issue between 12:30 pm and 1:30 pm. Most reports came from major cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Kolkata.
Discord disclosed a data breach involving one of its third-party customer service partners. The company confirmed that an unauthorised party accessed information belonging to some users and attempted extortion. Discord said its own systems were not compromised and that it acted quickly to contain the incident.
OpenAI, led by Sam Altman, and former Apple designer Jony Ive are reportedly facing several technical challenges in developing their first AI hardware device. According to the Financial Times, individuals familiar with the project said the teams are struggling to finalise the AI assistant’s voice, personality, and computing budget.
The upcoming Vivo X300 FE, successor to the X200 FE, is reportedly in development. As per GSMArena, the device has appeared in the IMEI database and received EEC certification, hinting at an upcoming launch that may happen sooner than last year’s release cycle.
The iPhone Air isn’t designed for everyone, and that’s part of its appeal. It targets users who value design, portability, and ease of use. Measuring 5.6mm thick and weighing 165g, the device is remarkably slim and lightweight while maintaining strong performance and display quality. For those who prioritise comfort during long hours of use — whether typing, streaming, or scrolling — the Air offers a uniquely effortless experience.
AMD said on Monday it will supply artificial intelligence chips to OpenAI in a multi-year deal that would bring in tens of billions of dollars in annual revenue and give the ChatGPT creator the option to buy up to roughly 10% of the chipmaker. The deal offers OpenAI an opportunity to take a stake in one of Nvidia's most formidable rivals and is a powerful endorsement of Advanced Micro Devices' (AMD's) AI chips and software.