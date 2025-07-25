ChatGPT Agent arrives on Mac: Automates searches and tasks for subscribers

OpenAI has reportedly rolled out its Agent feature to the ChatGPT app for Mac, offering AI-powered task automation for users on Pro, Plus, and Team plans. According to a report by 9To5Mac, the tool—announced a week ago—integrates OpenAI’s Operator and Deep Research capabilities to enable hands-free, multistep task execution using GPT-4o.
With this launch, users can delegate tasks such as browsing the web, creating presentations, conducting research, analysing data, and coding—directly from their Mac desktop.
Availability
- ChatGPT Agent is now accessible via the ChatGPT Mac app
- Pro plan: 400 Agent queries per month
- Plus and Team plans: 40 Agent queries per month
- Enterprise and Education access: Expected by end of July 2025
What is ChatGPT Agent
ChatGPT Agent is an AI automation assistant that can manage multistep workflows with minimal user input. Acting like a virtual operator, it can click, browse, type, and interact with web tools or platforms simulating human-like digital behaviour.
On macOS, users can activate the feature using the “/agent” command or by selecting the new Agent button in the ChatGPT app interface. The agent follows a step-by-step reasoning process, visible to the user, who can step in or stop the process at any time.
Key Capabilities
In internal demos and user testing, ChatGPT Agent has demonstrated the ability to:
- Search and filter e-commerce websites, and add products to carts
- Draft presentations, pull data from Google Drive, and generate charts and slides
- Plan events or trips, find outfits, hotels, and populate spreadsheets
- Execute code and access terminal tools
- Conduct deep research and convert findings into structured formats
- Visually interact with websites via the Operator interface
Limitations and Safeguards
OpenAI emphasised that the Agent feature is still under development. It currently declines tasks involving financial transactions, legal matters, or sensitive communications unless explicitly approved by the user.
Tasks like writing emails, placing orders, or editing shared documents require supervision or confirmation. Future updates will focus on enhancing speed, reliability, and safety.
As OpenAI brings more powerful tools into desktop environments, ChatGPT Agent is poised to become a key productivity assistant for users relying on intelligent automation.