OpenAI will pay people to highlight vulnerabilities in bot ChatGPT

By Rachel Metz
OpenAI will start paying people as much as $20,000 to help the company find bugs in its artificial intelligence systems, such as the massively popular ChatGPT chatbot.
The AI company wrote in a blog post on Tuesday that it has rolled out a bug bounty program through which people can report weaknesses, bugs or or security problems they find while using its AI products. Such programs, which are common in the tech industry, entail companies paying users for reporting bugs or other security flaws. OpenAI said it’s rolling it out in partnership with Bugcrowd Inc., which is a bug bounty platform.
The company will pay cash rewards depending on the size of the bugs uncovered, ranging from $200 for what it calls “low-severity findings” to $20,000 for “exceptional discoveries.”
The company said part of why it’s rolling out the program is because it believes “transparency and collaboration” are key to finding vulnerabilities in its technology.
“This initiative is an essential part of our commitment to developing safe and advanced AI,” said the blog post, written by Matthew Knight, OpenAI’s head of security. “As we create technology and services that are secure, reliable and trustworthy, we would like your help.”
Also Read
OpenAI to soon monetise ChatGPT platform with a paid professional version
What is ChatGPT-4 and how to use it right now: Everything you need to know
Italy orders OpenAI to stop processing users' data else face fine
OpenAI launches ChatGPT Plus for $20 a month with more features
OpenAI CEO plans expansion in Japan after meeting PM Fumio Kishida
WhatsApp users will soon be able to edit, save contacts directly: Report
YouTube Premium introduces new features with higher quality video, more
Apple market share in Indian PC market to go up in 2023, say analysts
OnePlus 9 5G available at discounted price in India: Details here
Google stops 3rd party smart display updates as Assistant support lowers
The announcement doesn’t come as a complete surprise. Greg Brockman, president and co-founder of the San Francisco-based company, recently mentioned on Twitter that OpenAI had been “considering starting a bounty program” or network of “red-teamers” to detect weak spots.
He made the comment in response to a post written by Alex Albert, a 22-year old jailbreak prompt enthusiast whose website compiles written prompts intended to get around the safeguards chatbots like ChatGPT have in place.
“Democratized red teaming is one reason we deploy these models,” Brockman wrote.