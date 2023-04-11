OpenAI will pay people to highlight vulnerabilities in bot ChatGPT

OpenAI will start paying people as much as $20,000 to help the company find bugs in its artificial intelligence systems, such as the massively popular ChatGPT chatbot.

The company will pay cash rewards depending on the size of the bugs uncovered, ranging from $200 for what it calls “low-severity findings” to $20,000 for “exceptional discoveries.”

The AI company wrote in a blog post on Tuesday that it has rolled out a bug bounty program through which people can report weaknesses, bugs or or security problems they find while using its AI products. Such programs, which are common in the tech industry, entail companies paying users for reporting bugs or other security flaws. OpenAI said it’s rolling it out in partnership with Bugcrowd Inc., which is a bug bounty platform.