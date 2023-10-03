OPPO Find N3 Flip coming soon with flagship imaging, upgraded cover display

Chinese electronics maker OPPO’s India arm on Tuesday announced that it would soon launch the Find N3 Flip smartphone in the country. According to the company, the smartphone would feature a segment-first flagship-grade triple-camera setup. Besides, OPPO said it has upgraded the vertical cover display with more usability features, including support for over 40 third-party apps. Below are the details:

OPPO Find N3 Flip: Details

The Find N3 Flip would be offered in Cream Gold and Sleek Black colours. OPPO promises a slew of upgrades over the previous generation Find N2 Flip, including an improved Flexion hinge design, new functionality for its vertical cover screen, and a triple main camera setup.

Starting with design, OPPO said the Find N3 Flip would sport a Gorilla Glass 7 cover back where it has used a diamond highlight blade to cut the middle frame into two sharp edges to make the bottom appear even slimmer and straighter. When folded, OPPO said the Find N3 Flip would measure 85.54mm—half the size of a regular smartphone. It would weigh 198g and is 7.79mm slim, when open.

Coming to the displays, the smartphone would sport a 6.8-inch fullHD+ main display of 120Hz refresh rate. The display would feature TUV Rheinland Intelligent Eye Care certification to ensure eye comfort even after prolonged use. OPPO said the display would feature a multi-layer screen protection, which reduces the crease besides smoothening the drop shape in a folded state.

The Find N3 Flip would be the first OPPO smartphone to feature an alert slider, which was introduced by OnePlus and since has been a common feature on its smartphones.

About the hinge in the Find N3 Flip, OPPO said it has upgraded it from the single friction plate of the previous generation to a dual friction plate structure to improve FlexForm stability. OPPO said it has used aircraft-grade high-strength steel at core load-bearing positions to improve durability and increase deformation resistance from drops by 25 per cent, compared with the Find N2 Flip.

Coming to the cover display, OPPO said it has continued with the 3.26-inch vertical shape but improved it by adding support for over 40 essential apps, including Gmail, Outlook, Uber, and Google Maps. The cover screen would feature a 17:9 aspect ratio and 0.3mm bezel. OPPO said the cover screen would be large enough to display a grid of 3x4 apps, and it would support one-touch replies, speech-to-text, emojis and typing via a full QWERTY keyboard. As for the customisation options, OPPO said the cover screen would be customisable with up to 20 styles and three quick access widgets, including Messages, Camera, Battery, Recorder, Timer, and To-dos. Besides, it would let users choose from eight digital pets with animated actions that react to users and their environment. The cover screen can be used to display real-time weather updates by default.

With regard to imaging, OPPO said the Find N3 Flip would feature a triple-camera set-up in a circular module next to the cover screen. The device would feature a 50-megapixel (Sony IMX890) main camera paired with a telephoto portrait camera (32MP Sony IMX709 sensor). OPPO said it has fine-tuned its bokeh effects with inputs from Hasselblad for portrait photos. The third camera sensor is a 114-degree ultra-wide-angle camera (48MP Sony IMX581 sensor). On the display, the Find N3 Flip would sport a 32MP Sony IMX709 RGBW punch-hole camera for video calls, selfies, and 4K 30fps videos.

As for the camera features, there would be Multi-Angle FlexForm Camera mode, FlexForm Interval Shooting, FlexForm Long Exposure, and FlexForm Time-Lapse. Besides, there would be a Dual Preview window for users to check the frame on both screens.

OPPO said it has worked with Hasselblad to integrate the Hasselblad Natural Colour Solution into the camera system.