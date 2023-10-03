Google working on Memory feature in Bard for contextual responses: Report

Google is reportedly working on a new update of its AI-powered chatbot Bard, which would enable it to remember user-specific information to provide personalised responses based on memory. According to 9to5Google, the feature update would let Google Bard adapt to individual users by remembering important details that they provide to the chatbot in conversation.

To use memory feature, Google would allow users to set up personalised preferences. The AI chatbot’s responses would then be in line with the set preference such as meal preferences, family size and preferences for the type of response that is to be generated. For example, simply telling the chatbot that the user does not prefer eating meat would let AI generate restaurant options in any future conversation accordingly.

The AI based Chatbot would also be capable of remembering the user's location, if provided, to generate location specific responses in future conversations.

These features would remove an extra step when prompting the chatbot with repetitive data for generating responses. It would also significantly reduce the time taken to get all the necessary information using the AI-powered chatbot.

According to media reports, Google would allow users to enable or disable Bard’s Memory function. With this, it would be simple to start a conversation that is not based on stored memories.

Google recently announced Extensions for Bard that allowed users to integrate the AI-chatbot in other Google applications such as Gmail, Maps, and more. With extensions, Bard provides personalised experience based on information gathered from the users’ app. With this extension, an individual can prompt the chatbot to summarise an email from inbox or can ask for turn-by-turn navigation to a set location on Google Map.