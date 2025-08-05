Tuesday, August 05, 2025 | 12:11 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
BGMI rolls out August 5 redeem codes: How to win 'Shady Minion Set' outfit

BGMI rolls out August 5 redeem codes: How to win 'Shady Minion Set' outfit

A fresh batch of BGMI redeem codes, released on August 5, offers players a chance to claim the Shady Minion Set outfit. According to Krafton India, each code is limited to ten redemptions

BGMI 3.9 update X Transformers redeem codes new today

BGMI 3.9 update X Transformers

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 05 2025 | 12:07 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Krafton India has unveiled the tenth batch of redeem codes for Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), bringing the total available codes to 500. Each set includes fifty unique codes offering rewards like outfits, weapon skins, and upgrade items. One of today’s codes unlocks the Shady Minion Set.
 
Players can redeem these rewards through BGMI’s official website. All codes remain valid until September 12, 2025. Krafton has cautioned that codes submitted on unofficial platforms will be rejected.

BGMI official redeem codes released on August 5

  • DRZBZCKX3P48SK6Q
  • DRZCZQ5ETN8MSGNH
  • DRZDZW3QG6PKN9MU
  • DRZEZNM889RGT9VN
  • DRZFZ5QQQKTUMXNH
  • DRZGZU7TFR3GRM4V
  • DRZHZMFEJ73TPHBJ
  • DRZIZ3N3S4GEU7GF
  • DRZJZJB5E6CKVMTU
  • DRZKZ4QMMFNRQMTT
  • DRZLZ49DN3RXB9FN
  • DRZMZFVG9JKECPFG
  • DRZNZMJSM894ACAU
  • DRZOZVQKEFNS8FB5
  • DRZPZDQEWGTRQFG8
  • DRZQZW4EWU7KDEGK
  • DRZRZC9VW53N68FH
  • DRZVZVUMGJN6SPTP
  • DRZTZCGQMG4AD7D7
  • DRZUZFES6P54C73Q
  • DRZBAZSS6UFQ8EG3
  • DRZBBZMM9SGPNDTU
  • DRZBCZFXN7EFMPKF
  • DRZBDZEGBXPXDNWN
  • DRZBEZBEH9BPH7EH
  • DRZBFZD49V4CM6P5
  • DRZBGZMFCD8BUVNA
  • DRZBHZN3ARGWF5KJ
  • DRZBIZHAXU5R33AU
  • DRZBJZGEERWHEBFF
  • DRZBKZRUWPQ3DDE4
  • DRZBLZ8C8FDHMDXC
  • DRZBMZJ9PKXTXC73
  • DRZBNZJSHUENV4E4
  • DRZBOZUDSHGDSWDP
  • DRZBPZ7J7VPE9MT3
  • DRZBQZWGCH7V3VHE
  • DRZBRZ394746FR34
  • DRZBVZ6859MBRPJU
  • DRZBTZBAFHFJXMKU
  • DRZBUZCX7SXE3TM5
  • DRZCAZNUD7FRJX77
  • DRZCBZ6X55MR8668
  • DRZCCZ87A8S9GSKB
  • DRZCDZQJXC3DN87W
  • DRZCEZRKDJVACWRE
  • DRZCFZJ956KCKW7A
  • DRZCGZK6AE9E3B4V
  • DRZCHZR4V7BE679K
  • DRZCIZ6BKMHEWKH7
 

How to redeem BGMI official codes

Players can follow these easy steps to unlock their rewards:

  • Go to the official BGMI redemption page on the website.
  • Type in your in-game character ID.
  • Enter the correct redemption code.
  • Fill out the Captcha or verification code. A confirmation message saying ‘Code redeemed successfully’ will appear.
  • Your rewards will be sent directly to your in-game mailbox.

Redemption rules

  • Each redemption code is restricted to ten users and operates on a first-come, first-served basis.
  • The same player cannot redeem a single code more than once.
  • Users must claim their rewards via in-game mail within seven days, else the mail will expire.
  • If you’re among the first ten to redeem a code, you’ll see a message saying ‘Code redeemed successfully.’ Otherwise, you may get a ‘Code expired’ or similar notice.
  • Only one redemption code can be used per account each day.
  • Guest accounts are not eligible to redeem codes.
  • Rewards to be claimed within 30 days from receiving the in-game mail post, before the mail gets deleted.

First Published: Aug 05 2025 | 12:06 PM IST

