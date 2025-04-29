Perplexity AI chatbot comes to WhatsApp: What it can do and how to use it

Tuesday, April 29, 2025 | 04:43 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Perplexity has issued a contact number that users can save and use to converse with the AI chatbot on WhatsApp, just like with any other contact

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 29 2025 | 4:42 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Perplexity AI has made its way to WhatsApp, introducing its chatbot directly on the instant messaging platform. Perplexity AI’s co-founder and chief executive officer, Aravind Srinivas, announced the availability of the WhatsApp chatbot on LinkedIn. Notably, the chatbot has already been accessible on Telegram under the name “askplexbot”.
 
With WhatsApp integration, Perplexity eliminates the need for sign-ups or logins, allowing users to access its services instantly — unlike its native app, which requires account creation.
 
Through WhatsApp, users can ask questions, conduct research, summarise information and create custom images at no cost. The initiative is aimed at making AI-powered assistance more widely available, particularly in regions where WhatsApp dominates communication.
 
 
Competitors such as OpenAI have already adopted a similar approach, and Perplexity is now following suit in a bid to expand its user base.
 
Perplexity AI bot on WhatsApp: What is it capable of?

Srinivas stated that Perplexity’s WhatsApp integration will soon be enhanced with features such as voice interaction, meme and video generation, fact-checking tools and assistant-style support. Group chat integration is also under development but may take longer due to current limitations with the WhatsApp application programming interface (API).
 
Meanwhile, Perplexity has updated its iOS app to include voice mode and other advanced features, positioning it as a versatile AI assistant capable of cross-application functionality — tools that Android users have had access to for some time.
Perplexity AI on WhatsApp: How to use
 
To use Perplexity AI on WhatsApp, save the number +1 (833) 436-3285 to your contacts and start chatting by sending your questions directly. Alternatively, users can type the number in the search bar and initiate a chat by clicking on Perplexity’s name.
 
This process is similar to how users interact with ChatGPT on WhatsApp. Meta, however, offers a native experience on WhatsApp — users can simply click on "New chat" and then "New AI chat" to access Meta AI services.
 
The Perplexity service is accessible across smartphones, desktop computers and laptops, including through WhatsApp Web.

Topics : Artificial intelligence whatsapp Chatbot

First Published: Apr 29 2025 | 4:33 PM IST

