Perplexity AI to soon bring new feature akin to Google's Circle to Search

Perplexity AI to soon bring new feature akin to Google's Circle to Search

While the Perplexity CEO confirmed that this functionality is on the way, no further details-such as a release timeline or official name-were shared

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 31 2025 | 5:16 PM IST

Perplexity AI is working on bringing a feature similar to Google’s Circle to Search. The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Perplexity AI, Aravind Srinivas, announced on X that its version of “Circle to Search” will soon be made available to all Android users. Google’s Circle to Search is a feature that has proved to be quite useful for users. Now, Perplexity appears to capitalise on the same opportunity.
Srinivas recently showcased a brief demo video highlighting a new feature being tested on Perplexity. In the clip, a user engages in a conversation with the AI assistant about the greatest tennis players in history. At one point, the user circles a bullet point mentioning Roger Federer and casually asks, “What’s this guy’s net worth?” Perplexity quickly understands the context, identifies Federer, and fetches a relevant answer by searching online.
 

While the Perplexity CEO confirmed that this functionality is on the way, no further details—such as a release timeline or official name—were shared. Since Google already owns the trademark for “Circle to Search,” Perplexity will likely introduce the feature under a different name.
 
Perplexity has steadily gained popularity since its debut, becoming a strong alternative to other digital assistants on Android—especially Gemini. The company is also expanding its AI ecosystem, having recently introduced Comet, an AI-powered web browser. However, it’s still unclear whether Comet will remain exclusive to mobile devices or expand to platforms like Windows and macOS.

First Published: Mar 31 2025 | 5:07 PM IST

