Tuesday, June 09, 2026 | 09:47 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / Perplexity targets 2028 IPO regardless of Anthropic or OpenAI listings

Perplexity targets 2028 IPO regardless of Anthropic or OpenAI listings

The SpaceX IPO this week will definitely be a leading indicator of how Anthropic or OpenAI will go out, CEO Aravind Srinivas said

perplexity

Representative Image: Bloomberg

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 09 2026 | 9:43 AM IST

Listen to This Article

AI firm Perplexity is planning to go public in 2028 regardless of how the market receives the listings of Anthropic and OpenAI, CNBC reported on Monday, citing an interview with CEO Aravind Srinivas.
 
"Agnostic of these two companies, we were planning for something in 2028, so that still remains the case," Srinivas told CNBC in an interview.
 
OpenAI confidentially filed for a US IPO earlier on Monday, following Anthropic's filing last week. Elon Musk's SpaceX is also preparing to go public on Friday.
 
"I certainly think there will be ripple effects if they don't go well, like there is no sugar coating on that. The SpaceX IPO this week will definitely be a leading indicator of how Anthropic or OpenAI will go out," Srinivas told CNBC.
 
 
"I think it's important for the AI industry that these IPOs go well, and I actually think they will go well, because they're doing well," Srinivas added.
 
"By consistently holding 2028 as our earliest date for an IPO, Perplexity has been able to build a healthy, high-growth business," Chief Business Officer Dmitry Shevelenko told Reuters in an emailed statement.
 
In 2025, addressing speculation about Perplexity's finances, Srinivas said the company was not running out of money and had no plans to go public before 2028.

More From This Section

Siri AI and Apple Intelligence unveiled at WWDC 2026

WWDC 2026: Apple unveils Siri AI, Gemini-powered Apple Intelligence, more

Gwynne Shotwell

Gwynne Shotwell, the force behind SpaceX's rise and Musk's ambitions

chart

Why Google's SpaceX deal signals the rise of the AI compute landlord

Storage Full: How Tech Companies are turning your data into monthly revenue

Storage full? How cloud subscriptions became Big Tech's reliable cash cow

Apple WWDC 2026

WWDC 2026: Siri to iOS 27, what to expect from Apple's biggest AI reset yet

Topics : IPO Artificial intelligence IPOs initial public offering (IPO) OpenAI

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 09 2026 | 9:43 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodaySpaceX IPOGold and Silver Price TodayMotilal Oswal Stock PickIMD Weather ForecastRBI MPC RatesTechnology NewsPersonal Finance