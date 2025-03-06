Thursday, March 06, 2025 | 08:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Tech wrap Mar 6: MacBook Air and Mac Studio, Nothing Phone 3a series, more

Apple launched the MacBook Air with M4 and Mac Studio 2025, powered by M3 Ultra and M4 Max. Google tests AI mode in Search. Google Pixel 9a appeared on FCC listing

Last Updated : Mar 06 2025 | 8:03 PM IST

Apple introduced the MacBook Air with the new M4 chip, following the iPad Air with the M3 released on March 4. The 2025 model comes in a new sky blue colour, in addition to midnight, starlight, and silver. The base variant now offers 16GB of unified memory, up from the previous 8GB. Additionally, it includes a 12-megapixel Center Stage camera system. The MacBook Air with M4 starts at Rs 99,900 and is available for pre-order, with official sales starting March 12.  
   
Apple unveiled new Mac Studio models, equipped with the M4 Max and M3 Ultra chips, boasting up to 512GB of unified memory. Starting at Rs 2,14,900, the new Mac Studio is designed to run large language models (LLMs) entirely in memory, making use of the M3 Ultra's advanced graphics and large memory capacity. It also supports the Apple Intelligence suite, which will roll out in India in April with localised English support. The new Mac Studio is available for pre-order in India via Apple's official website, with sales beginning March 12.  
 
 

Google has officially announced and begun testing its 'AI Mode' for Search, designed to handle complex queries by generating detailed, AI-powered responses. Currently being tested in the United States, the feature is expected to roll out to other regions, including India, in line with Google's previous launch patterns.  
   
Apple introduced the M3 Ultra chip with the latest Mac Studio, calling it the most powerful Apple silicon to date. With the highest number of CPU and GPU cores in a Mac, the M3 Ultra supports up to 512GB of unified memory, the most ever in a personal computer. It also features a 32-core Neural Engine, enhancing on-device AI and machine learning (ML) capabilities.  
   
E-commerce platform Flipkart, partnered with Nothing, has rolled out a Guaranteed Exchange Value (GEV) programme for the Nothing Phone 3a series' first-day sale. Through this programme, customers buying a Nothing Phone 3a or Phone 3a Pro on the first sale day will receive the full exchange value of their old smartphone, with no deductions based on condition.  
   
Apple is set to introduce AI-powered app review summaries in the App Store as part of the iOS 18.4 and iPadOS 18.4 software updates, currently in public beta. According to a Tech Crunch report, this feature will use Apple Intelligence to generate review summaries based on overall user feedback for each app on the App Store.  
   
Apple has introduced the 2025 MacBook Air, powered by the M4 chip. Starting at Rs 99,900, the MacBook Air with M4 is now available for pre-order through the Apple Store, both online and offline. Apple is also offering no-interest EMIs and cashback offers for pre-booking the device. Official retail sales are scheduled to begin on March 12.  
   
The Google Pixel 9a is expected to be officially launched later this month, ahead of its usual schedule. Typically launched at Google's I/O developer conference in May, the Pixel 9a is now expected to launch earlier this year. Supporting these rumours, the Pixel 9a has appeared in FCC listings, along with certifications from IMDA and EMVCo, as reported by 91Mobiles.  
   
Rockstar Games has released an enhanced version of Grand Theft Auto V for PC, introducing features previously available only on the latest console generations. The PC upgrade is now available for download via the Rockstar Games Launcher, as well as through Steam and Epic Games.
 

First Published: Mar 06 2025 | 8:03 PM IST

