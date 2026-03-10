Anthropic says Pentagon blacklisting could hit sales, harm reputation

Tuesday, March 10, 2026 | 10:00 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
A looming blacklist by the United States Department of Defense has pushed Anthropic into a legal battle, with executives warning that the move could wipe out billions in projected revenue.

Anthropic executives said the U.S. government's blacklisting of the AI firm could cut its 2026 revenue by multiple billions of dollars and cause reputational harm. The company filed a lawsuit on Monday to block the Pentagon from placing it on a national security blacklist, escalating its high-stakes battle with the U.S. military over usage restrictions on its technology.
 
Here is what its top executives said in federal court filings:
CFO Krishna Rao

  • "Across Anthropic's entire business, and adjusting for how likely any given customer is to take a maximal reading, the government's actions could reduce Anthropic's 2026 revenue by multiple billions of dollars."
  • If the government's actions are allowed to stand, the impact to Anthropic would be "almost impossible to reverse".
  • Anthropic projects that hundreds of millions of dollars in 2026 revenue may be at risk related solely to work carried out for the Department of Defense.
  • The actions could undermine investors' confidence in Anthropic and will increase Anthropic's costs to raise the funds it needs to operate.
  • Anthropic could lose 50 per cent to 100 per cent in revenue from defense contractors and others with dependence on the Defense Department.
Head of Public Sector Thiyagu Ramasamy
 
  • "The government's actions immediately and irreparably harm Anthropic. The designation also impugns Anthropic's integrity and reputation as a trusted partner, having a real but incalculable effect on sales to non-governmental customers." 
  • Expect immediate loss of more than $150 million in annual recurring revenue tied to existing and expected Defense Department contracts.
  • From December 2025 to January 2026, Anthropic saw a fourfold increase in annual recurring revenue run rate from public sector customers; business in the next five years was projected to increase to multiple billions 
  • If defense contractors cut ties, the firm's expected public sector annual recurring revenue of more than half a billion dollars in 2026 could "shrink substantially or disappear altogether".
Chief Commercial Officer Paul Smith
  • A partner with a multi-million-dollar annual contract switched from Claude to a rival generative AI model for a U.S. Food and Drug Administration deployment, eliminating an anticipated revenue pipeline of more than $100 million.
  • Negotiations with financial institutions worth roughly $180 million combined have been disrupted, a $15 million contract was paused, and one fintech customer cut a contract from $10 million to $5 million, saying the "situation" with the Pentagon made them unwilling to commit to spending more on Claude.
  • Anthropic has received inquiries from more than 100 enterprise customers expressing "deep fear, confusion and doubt" about the repercussions of associating with the company".

