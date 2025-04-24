Thursday, April 24, 2025 | 11:03 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / Realme GT 7 with 7200 mAh battery unveiled: Check specs, features, and more

Realme GT 7 with 7200 mAh battery unveiled: Check specs, features, and more

Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 Plus, the Realme GT 7 sports a 6.8-inch display and boasts IP68/69 for dust and water resistance. Below are the details

Realme GT 7 (Image: Realme)

Realme GT 7

Sweta Kumari New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 24 2025 | 10:59 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Chinese smartphone brand Realme has launched the GT 7 in China. Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9400+, the smartphone sports a 6.8-inch display and packs a 7,200mAh battery. The phone boasts IP68/69 rating for dust and water resistance. The smartphone’s India launch is not officially announced yet, but it is expected to arrive in the country soon.
 
Realme GT 7: Details
 
Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ chipset, paired with up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB internal storage, the Realme GT 7 sports a 6.8-inch fullHD+ BOE display of a 144Hz refresh rate and 6,500 nits peak brightness. It is powered by a 7,200 battery, which supports 100W wired charging.
 
 
For the camera system, the smartphone features a 50-megapixel (Sony IMX896) primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) coupled with an 8MP ultra-wide lens. The rear camera supports 4K video recording at up to 60fps. At the front, the smartphone has a 16MP camera.
 
On the software front, the device runs on Android 15-based Realme UI 6.0.  It is IP68/69 rated for resistance against dust and water.

Also Read

Realme 14 Pro series 5G

Realme 14T with 6,000mAh battery in the works, India launch expected soon

Realme Narzo 80 Pro and Narzo 80x

Realme launches Narzo 80x, 80 Pro 5G smartphones in India: Price, specs

Realme GT 7 Pro

Realme GT 7 phone with 7000mAh battery to launch in April: What to expect

Tech Wrap April 2

Tech Wrap April 2: Motorola Edge 60 Fusion, Nintendo Direct, Google Gemini

Realme Narzo 80x 5G

Realme to launch Narzo 80 series 5G smartphones on April 9: What to expect

 
In China, pricing for the Realme GT 7 smartphone starts at CNY 2,500. It is offered in three colours: Graphene Snow, Graphene Blue, and Graphene Night. 
Realme GT 7: Specifications
  • Display: 6.8-inch FHD+, 144Hz refresh rate, 6,500 nits peak brightness
  • Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ chipset
  • RAM: Up to 16GB
  • Storage: Up to 1TB GB
  • Rear Camera: 50MP primary + 8 ultra-wide
  • Front Camera: 16MP
  • Battery: 7,200mAh, 100W wired charging
  • Operating System: Android 15-based Realme UI 6.0
  • Protection: IP68/69

More From This Section

Ray-Ban Meta Glasses

Ray-Ban Meta Glasses will debut in India soon: Here is what it can do

BGMI

BGMI official redeem codes: Unlock new skins, weapon upgrades and outfits

Garena Free Fire Max

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for April 24: Win skins, emotes, and more

apple, apple logo

Apple fined $570 million and Meta $228 million for breach of EU law

PremiumNPCI

Coming soon: A new system to integrate netbanking, payment aggregators

Topics : Realme Realme India Chinese smartphones Technology

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 24 2025 | 10:59 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayHindustan Unilever Q4 Results 2025Gold Silver Price TodayIndus Waters Treaty SuspendedQ4 Results TodayPahalgam Terrorist SketchDelhi HeatwaveIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon