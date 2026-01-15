Thursday, January 15, 2026 | 03:26 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / Google revises Gemini 3 Thinking, Pro model limits for all users: Details

Google revises Gemini 3 Thinking, Pro model limits for all users: Details

Google has removed the shared quota between Gemini 3 Thinking and Pro models, introducing independent daily limits for paid users to offer clearer control

Gemini

Gemini

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 15 2026 | 3:20 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Google has revised how usage limits work for its Gemini 3 AI models, removing the shared quota between the Thinking and Pro models and increasing daily prompt allowances for paid users. According to details published on Google’s support page, each reasoning-focused model will now have its own independent usage limit, making it easier for users to choose the right model without worrying about exhausting a common pool.
 
The change applies across subscription tiers and appears to be aimed at improving transparency and control when switching between Gemini models for different tasks, such as problem-solving, coding, or advanced reasoning.
 

Gemini model limits: What’s new

Google currently offers three options in the model picker of Gemini 3. The Fast model is designed for quick responses, while Thinking focuses on solving complex problems efficiently. The Pro model is meant for tasks that require deeper reasoning, such as advanced mathematics and coding.

Also Read

Gemini's Personal Intelligence feature

Google introduces Personal Intelligence in Gemini: What is it, how it works

Google's Gemini to power Apple's Siri

Apple-Google Siri tie-up signals AI sector maturity, dominance of a fewpremium

Gemini

Gemini app gets a dedicated Documents tab for Deep Research, Canvas: Report

Google

Google eyes Vietnam for high-end Pixel phones amid supply chain reset

Tech Wrap Jan 13

Tech Wrap Jan 13: Gemini powered Siri, CMF Headphone Pro, NoiseFit Pro 6R

 
Until now, the Thinking and Pro models shared the same daily prompt quota. This meant that heavy use of one model would reduce the available prompts for the other. This setup may have caused confusion, especially for users who wanted clearer boundaries when selecting models for specific tasks.
 
As per Google’s support documentation, the company has now introduced separate limits for each model. For AI Pro subscribers, the daily allowance has been set at 300 prompts for the Thinking model, while the Pro model is set at 100 prompts per day. For AI Ultra subscribers, the Thinking model limit has been raised to 1,500 prompts per day, with the Pro model allowing 500 prompts per day.
Google has confirmed that these independent limits also apply to free users, although the specifics have not yet been disclosed. Additionally, access to the Thinking and Pro models remains more restricted compared to paid plans. The Fast model continues to offer broader general access.
 
Notably, the Google AI Pro subscription starts in India at Rs 1,950 per month, and the AI Ultra subscription starts at Rs 24,500 per month.
 

More From This Section

Apple MacBook Pro M5 in Silver

Apple may launch MacBook Pro M5 Pro and Max, entry-level MacBook on Jan 28

BGMI 4.2 update

BGMI 4.2 update released: Peaky Blinders skins to RE bikes, what's new

YouTube's parental control update

YouTube will let parents limit how long teens can scroll Shorts: What's new

BGMI

BGMI redeem codes released on January 15: How to claim Desert Prince outfit

Marvel Rivals (Image: NetEase Games/Epic Games)

Marvel Rivals Season 6 to go live on January 16 with Deadpool: What's new

Topics : Google Gemini AI AI Models

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 15 2026 | 3:20 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Holiday TodayBank Holiday TodayWeather TodayGold-Silver Price TodayQ3 Results TodayRIL Q3 Results PreviewICC U19 World Cup Winner ListHDFC AMC Q3 FY26 ResultsGlaucoma SymptomsPersonal Finance