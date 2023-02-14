JUST IN
Swindled lakhs of crores of public money: Cong leader moves SC on Adani row
PM to interact with French President Macron via video conferencing today
India appeals to G20 nations to adopt '3S' formula in agriculture
Medical equipment despatched to Turkey, Syria: Union Health Ministry
I-T teams at BBC's Delhi, Mumbai offices for survey operation: Officials
Fire breaks out at multi-storied building in Delhi, no casualties reported
Country salutes brave soldiers who sacrificed their lives: Rajnath Singh
Amit Shah presents President's Colour to Haryana Police in Karnal
Follow safeguards in projects within 100 kms from int'l border, LoC: Govt
Talks to produce LCA engines indigenously underway: DRDO chairman
You are here: Home » Current Affairs Â» News
HC asks Delhi govt on below minimum wage job postings on its website
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

DND ineffective as users receive calls from personal numbers: Survey

Subscribers receiving unwanted calls from personal phone numbers that promote brands, says survey

Topics
TRAI  | Trai on spam calls | Truecaller spam calls

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Indians in Austraila asked to remain cautious of fraudulent calls

Nine of 10 subscribers in India complain about getting unwanted telephone calls, putting in doubt the Do Not Disturb (DND) system put up by telecom firms.

Most spam calls are for brand promotions and they are made from personal mobile numbers, the Financial Express reported citing a survey by community social media platform, LocalCircles.

Spam calls that people receive are usually not from landline numbers or commercial numbers belonging to a specific brand. Such calls bypass the DND system, said the report.

The rules say brands are bound to provide undertakings to the telecom service providers if they send promotional communication. However, the same rule doesn’t apply to an individual caller. Users can register their phone numbers for DND services by going to their service provider’s website or by making a call to them.

“Citizens employed in the financial services, real estate and other service industries shared insights about those in sales and marketing in their organisations hiring 3rd party agencies for lead generation. As per the information shared, these contracted agencies have staff who use their personal mobile numbers from their offices or home to make such calls,”. LocalCircles was quoted as saying in the newspaper report.

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India, the regulator, is expected to meet operators on February 17 to discuss the quality of services (QoS), review the current quality standards, 5G service, and unsolicited commercial communication, said the report.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on TRAI

First Published: Tue, February 14 2023. 14:47 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU