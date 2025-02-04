Business Standard

Home / Technology / Tech News / Sam Altman's Asia trip looks like a dash to garner support for Stargate

Sam Altman's Asia trip looks like a dash to garner support for Stargate

Altman, who is on a whirlwind tour of several countries, including Germany, Japan, South Korea, and the United Arab Emirates, is likely to land in India late on Tuesday night

Sam Altman

Photo: Bloomberg

Aashish AryanShivani Shinde New Delhi/Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 04 2025 | 7:49 PM IST

OpenAI’s chief executive officer Sam Altman is scheduled to meet Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union electronics and information technology minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, and other high-ranking officials on his second visit to India.
 
The OpenAI founder is also scheduled to address the developer ecosystem and venture capitalists during his short stay in the country, a person aware of the development said.
 
Peak XV managing director Rajan Anandan, along with executives from venture capital firms, will also be meeting Altman, sources told Business Standard.
 
Altman, who is on a whirlwind tour of several countries, including Germany, Japan, South Korea, and the United Arab Emirates, is likely to land in India late on Tuesday night.
 
 
Wednesday, February 5, will mark Altman’s second visit to India in two years. He was previously in India in June 2023. The current visit is seen by many as a rush to counter the impact of DeepSeek's achievement. The Chinese firm has demonstrated that foundational models can be built at a fraction of the cost of what OpenAI has managed.

On January 4, OpenAI announced that it would develop AI products for South Korea with chat app operator Kakao. This will be its second major alliance with an Asian player. Earlier this year, OpenAI, along with SoftBank, announced the Stargate programme.
 
The Stargate programme was announced by US President Donald Trump. This programme plans to invest $500 billion to build AI infrastructure in the US. OpenAI, SoftBank, Oracle, and MGX are the initial investors, with $100 billion already committed.
 
During his earlier visit to India in June 2023, Altman courted controversy when he said that companies across the world, including in India, could try to build a product like ChatGPT or a company like OpenAI but would fail.
 
"It's totally impossible to rival us in training these core models, and we'll advise you not to even attempt it. But it's your responsibility to try anyway. I genuinely believe in both those aspects. I reckon it's quite a futile pursuit," Altman had said at an event.
 
Following backlash over his comments, Altman later clarified that his remarks had been taken out of context.
 
"This is really taken out of context! The question was about competing with us with $10 million, which I really do think is not going to work. But I still said try! However, I think it’s the wrong question," Altman said in a tweet.
 
In a second tweet, he also stated that he had "no doubt" that Indian startups could achieve what had never been done before and contribute something new to the world.
 

First Published: Feb 04 2025 | 7:49 PM IST

