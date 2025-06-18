Samsung Galaxy M36 5G with AI features coming soon in sub-Rs 20,000 segment

Samsung has announced that it will be soon launching the Galaxy M36 5G smartphone in the Indian market. While the company has not yet revealed the full specifications, it confirmed that the device will be priced under Rs 20,000 and will introduce a new design with refreshed colours and finishes. The Galaxy M36 5G is also said to be “extremely lightweight” and will debut with segment-leading AI features.
Samsung Galaxy M36 5G: What to expect
Samsung has also previewed the back panel design of the Galaxy M36 5G. According to the preview image shared by the company, the upcoming Galaxy M-series smartphone will sport a triple camera set-up at the back and will have a flat-frame design.
According to a report by Smartprix, the Galaxy M36 has appeared on the performance benchmarking platform Geekbench, offering insights into its hardware. The smartphone is expected to be powered by Samsung’s Exynos 1380 chipset, paired with 6GB of RAM. The display could be a 6.7-inch panel with a resolution of 1080x2340 pixels, featuring a waterdrop-style notch for the front camera.
On the imaging front, the device is likely to feature a 50MP primary rear camera with support for optical image stabilisation (OIS). The front-facing camera could be a 16MP sensor for selfies and video calls.
The Galaxy M36 5G could pack a 6,000mAh battery and support 25W wired charging. On the software front, the Samsung Galaxy M36 is expected to come with Android 15-based OneUI 7 out of the box.
Samsung Galaxy M36 5G: Expected specifications
- Display: 6.7-inch display, 1080x2340 resolution, 120Hz refresh rate
- Processor: Exynos 1380 chip
- RAM: 6GB/8GB
- Storage: 128GB/256GB
- Rear camera: Triple camera set up with 50MP primary (OIS)
- Front camera: 16MP
- Battery: 6000mAh
- Charging: 25W wired
- OS: Android 15-based OneUI 7