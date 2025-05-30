Friday, May 30, 2025 | 11:31 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Technology / Tech News / No crop, no black borders: Instagram now let user post 3:4 frame shots

No crop, no black borders: Instagram now let user post 3:4 frame shots

The new Instagram format supports both single images and carousels, ensuring 3:4 photos display without black bars, awkward crops, or formatting issues

Instagram's aspect ratio change

Instagram's aspect ratio update

Sweta Kumari New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 30 2025 | 11:28 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Instagram has rolled out an update that allows users to upload photos in a 3:4 aspect ratio, preserving the original framing without needing to crop or add borders. Previously, vertical photo uploads were limited to a 4:5 aspect ratio, which often forced users to crop part of their image or add white borders to retain the full frame.
 
While the difference between 3:4 and 4:5 might seem subtle at first glance, it's a notable improvement for those who care about precise framing and visual detail.
 
Instagram head Adam Mosseri confirmed the update on Threads, stating:
 
“Instagram now supports 3:4 aspect ratio photos – the format that almost every phone camera defaults to. From now on, if you upload a 3:4 image, it’ll now appear just exactly as you shot it.”
 
 
Instagram also shared an example via its broadcast channel, showing a side-by-side comparison of the two formats. The change may be small, but it’s welcomed by users who prefer their photos to appear exactly as captured. The update supports both single images and multi-photo carousels, and ensures that 3:4 shots display without black bars, awkward cropping, or formatting issues.

Instagram has been gradually evolving beyond its square-photo origins. Once known for its rigid 1:1 aspect ratio, the platform has embraced vertical formats—especially in Stories and Reels, which dominate mobile-first visual content. Earlier this year, Instagram also began displaying photos in rectangular frames on profile grids, another sign of its shift toward modern composition formats.
While this aspect ratio change may seem minor, it reflects a larger trend toward more user-friendly and flexible design choices. For casual users, it simplifies the posting experience. For photographers and creators, it removes a small—but meaningful—limitation on creative expression.

First Published: May 30 2025 | 11:28 AM IST

