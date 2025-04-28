Monday, April 28, 2025 | 03:44 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Apple may not launch iPhone 16e successor with iPhone 17 series: Report

Reportedly, Apple is undecided on whether it will continue the tradition of releasing the 'e' variant as part of its yearly iPhone line-up

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 28 2025 | 3:41 PM IST

Apple is uncertain whether it will make the launch of its “e” series model an annual tradition, according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman. For context, the US-based technology giant, in a surprise move, introduced the iPhone 16e, expanding its iPhone 16 series to five models. The iPhone 16e launch took place in 2025, separate from the rest of the iPhone 16 models released in September 2024. As such, the iPhone 16e successor may not launch alongside the iPhone 17 series. This does not necessarily mean there will be no iPhone 17e model, but the situation remains unclear.
 
iPhone 16e’s market positioning
 
 
The iPhone 16e represents a notable redesign compared to the iPhone SE 3, despite being a more affordable, pared-down version of the iPhone 16. A key strategy Apple employed to boost the iPhone 16e’s appeal, particularly in markets such as China, was to brand it as part of the iPhone 16 family rather than introducing it as a new iPhone SE model.
 
This shift in marketing gives the device broader mainstream appeal, potentially helping it stand out in a competitive market. The key question now is whether Apple will continue the "e" series with annual refreshes. Gurman noted that Apple has not made a final decision and it may be several months before one is reached.
 
If Apple decides to introduce an iPhone 17e, it would likely follow the release timeline of previous iPhone SE models — launching in late winter or early spring, which would be around a year after the debut of the iPhone 16e.

iPhone 17e: What to expect
 
According to a report by 9To5Mac, the iPhone 17e is expected to feature some upgrades, including the new A19 chip and possibly a few features from the iPhone 17 line-up. One feature that could be added is Camera Control, which is absent from the iPhone 16e. These enhancements are likely to be modest, maintaining the device’s positioning as an affordable option while integrating some of the latest advancements.
 
At this stage, Apple has not confirmed any plans for an iPhone 17e, and it may be some time before more concrete information surfaces. However, 9To5Mac notes that many industry observers believe that annual updates to the "e" series would be a logical move, helping Apple remain competitive in the budget smartphone segment, where consumers seek high-performance devices at more accessible prices.
 

First Published: Apr 28 2025 | 3:41 PM IST

