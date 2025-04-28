Monday, April 28, 2025 | 04:18 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Soon, Google's Find My Device to support accessories with ultra-wideband

Soon, Google's Find My Device to support accessories with ultra-wideband

Reportedly, Google is going to roll out ultra-wideband support for its Find My Device network, allowing high accuracy tracking of devices and trackers with supported hardware

Moto Tag

Moto Tag

Sweta Kumari New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 28 2025 | 4:18 PM IST

Google is reportedly preparing to add support for ultra-wideband (UWB) to its Find My Device network, enabling users to locate supported devices with much greater accuracy. The US-based technology giant has confirmed to The Verge that UWB support is coming “very soon.”
 
Currently, the Moto Tag — launched recently — is the only tracker on the Find My Device network that features UWB hardware. However, its precise tracking capabilities remain largely unusable because Android’s Find My Device network has yet to enable UWB functionality. Speaking to The Verge, Android product manager Angela Hsiao said that UWB support would arrive “very soon,” bringing much more precise location tracking.
 
 
In addition to UWB support, Google has reportedly improved the overall speed and reliability of the Find My Device network. According to the company’s internal testing, the network is now four times faster at locating and updating device locations compared to when it first launched. These improvements come from “continuous algorithm and technical under-the-hood enhancements," including better Bluetooth scanning patterns that make it easier for devices and trackers to communicate.
 
Google also noted that more users are now adjusting their default privacy settings to allow Find My Device to operate in “all areas” instead of just "high-traffic" zones. This expanded participation further strengthens the network’s effectiveness.

What is UWB
 
Ultra-Wideband (UWB) is a short-range wireless communication technology that enables high-precision positioning. UWB is increasingly being added to smartphones and tracking devices for use cases like loss prevention. It uses very low power while achieving high bandwidth over distances of up to 50 meters. By combining two key signals — "Time of Flight" (ToF) and "Time Difference of Arrival" (TDoA) — UWB can calculate a device's location accurately.

First Published: Apr 28 2025 | 4:17 PM IST

