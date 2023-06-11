close

Samsung likely to launch 83-inch OLED TV in September 2023: Reports

Samsung may launch an 83-inch OLED TV in September this year, the media reported

IANS San Francisco
Samsung OLED TV

Samsung OLED TV

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 11 2023 | 2:42 PM IST
Samsung may launch an 83-inch OLED TV in September this year, the media reported.

The new TV is expected to feature a WRGB OLED panel from LG Display, reports SamMobile.

For its upcoming TV (KQ83SC90A), the company has finished compatibility registration at the National Radio Research Institute.

To manufacture, market and import broadcasting and communication equipment, such as TV, compatibility registration is necessary.

A product usually makes its debut three months after this procedure is finished.

Only LG Display currently produces 83-inch OLED panels, and LG and Sony's TVs use them.

So, Samsung will be the third brand to bring 83-inch OLED TVs in the market, the report said.

Meanwhile, earlier this month, the South Korean firm had announced the launch of its new OLED TV range which comes with Neural Quantum Processor 4K in India.

The new TVs come with the intelligent 'EyeComfort Mode' which adjusts the brightness level according to the surrounding light, and also features 144Hz refresh rate.

Moreover, the new range features wireless Dolby Atmos and OTS+ enabling sound following the object on screen.

--IANS

aj/prw/dpb

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Samsung Samsung TV

First Published: Jun 11 2023 | 2:42 PM IST

