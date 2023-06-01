Samsung launches new OLED TV with Neural Quantum Processor 4K in India

Samsung on Thursday announced the launch of its new OLED TV range which comes with Neural Quantum Processor 4K in India.

The new OLED TV range consists of two series 'S95C' and 'S90C'. Both series come in three sizes 77-inch, 65-inch and 55-inch with prices starting at Rs 1,69,990, the company said in a statement.

"We are pushing the boundaries of innovation with our new range of OLED TVs. We have made OLED TVs better by combining Neural Quantum Processor 4K with OLED panels to deliver outstanding picture quality," said Mohandeep Singh, Senior Vice President, Consumer Electronics Business, Samsung India.

Regardless of the original resolution, everything on the screen is converted to sharp 4K resolution using Neural Quantum Processor with 4K Upscaling, according to the company.

The new TVs come with the intelligent 'EyeComfort Mode' which adjusts the brightness level according to the surrounding light, and also features 144Hz refresh rate.

Moreover, the new range features wireless Dolby Atmos and OTS+ enabling sound following the object on screen.

Also Read Samsung to showcase foldable plus slidable OLED panel at CES 2023: Report Samsung developing special OLED panels for new iPad models: Report Samsung working on 'Lifelike Pixels' technology for OLED screens: Report Samsung introduces made in India OLED TVs at Rs 169,990 onwards: Details Samsung Electronics to showcase new models in monitor lineup at CES 2023 Apple supplier Foxconn to make iPhones in Karnataka by April 2024 WinZO concludes third round of ESOP liquidation for 25% of workforce SJVN signs project development pact for 669 MW Lower Arun HEP in Nepal Brand discovery platform Magicpin adds 10,000 fashion stores in a year Hyundai's May sales rises 16% to 59,601 units, domestic sales grew 14.91%

"Samsung OLED comes with the sleek SolarCell Remote that has minimalistic keys. The remote is completely battery-free and can even be charged with indoor lighting or electromagnetic waves that are generated from various home devices such as WiFi routers," the company said.

The new TV range also comes with gaming features such as 'Game Bar', 'Mini Map Zoom', and 'Virtual Aim Point', and more.

This range comes with a built-in 'IoT Hub with Calm Onboarding' feature and 'IoT-enabled sensors' for light and sound. Users can connect and control all surrounding smart devices with the help of their TV.

Customers can also do video calling on their TV screen via Google Meet with an easy-to-use SlimFit Cam which can be plugged on the top of the TV, the company added.

--IANS

aj/na