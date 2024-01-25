Samsung ties up with Blinkit to deliver Galaxy S24 series in select cities

Samsung India has announced that it will be working with quick-commerce platform Blinkit to deliver its latest flagship Galaxy S23 series smartphones to customers in select cities. Customers in Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, and Mumbai can order Galaxy S24 Ultra, S24 Plus and vanilla Galaxy S24 from Blinkit, which assures delivery in less than 10 minutes at the doorstep. The company said the tie-up with Blinkit will allow it to meet the extensive demand for the Galaxy S24 series. Recently, Samsung announced that it had received over 250,000 pre-bookings for the Galaxy S24 series in the first three days.

Similar to the introductory offers on other platforms, customers can avail discounts of up to Rs 5,000 on Blinkit using HDFC Bank credit card.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: India pricing 2GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 129,999

12GB RAM + 512GB storage: Rs 139,999

12GB RAM + 1TB storage: Rs 159,999 Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus: India pricing 12GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 99,999

12GB RAM + 512GB storage: Rs 109,999 Samsung Galaxy S24: India pricing 8GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 79,999

8GB RAM + 512GB storage: Rs 89,999

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: Specifications Display: 6.8-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 1Hz-120Hz refresh rate, Vision booster

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy

RAM: 12GB

Storage: 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB

Rear Camera: 200MP (OIS) + 12MP ultra-wide-angle + 50MP telephoto 5x (OIS) + 10MP telephoto 3x (OIS)

Front Camera: 12MP

Battery: 5,000 mAh

Construction: Titanium frame

Protection: Gorilla Glass Armor, IP68

Weight: 232g

Thickness: 8.6mm

Colours: Titanium Gray, Titanium Violet, and Titanium Black

Samsung online store exclusive colours: Titanium Blue, Titanium Green and Titanium Orange Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus: Specifications

Display: 6.7-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 1Hz-120Hz refresh rate, Vision booster

Processor: Exynos 2400

RAM: 12GB

Storage: 256GB and 512GB

Rear Camera: 50MP (OIS) + 12MP ultra-wide-angle + 10MP telephoto 3x

Front Camera: 12MP

Battery: 4,900 mAh

Construction: Aluminum Armor frame

Protection: IP68

Weight: 196g

Thickness: 7.7mm

Colours: Cobalt Violet and Onyx Black colours

Samsung online store exclusive colours: Sapphire Blue and Jade Green

Samsung Galaxy S24: Specifications