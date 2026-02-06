Sanchar Saathi: DoT disconnects 3.9 mn mobile connections over cyber fraud

India’s efforts to curb cyber-enabled fraud are increasingly being driven by citizens themselves, according to fresh data shared by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) in Parliament. Responding to a question in the Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Communications and Rural Development Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar said the DoT’s Sanchar Saathi initiative has enabled members of the public to report suspected fraudulent communications through its Chakshu facility, available via a web portal and mobile application.

The volume of reports has grown sharply since the platform’s launch. In 2024, citizens reported more than 2.08 lakh suspected fraud communications. This rose to over half a million in 2025, reflecting wider adoption of the service.

Data shared by the ministry show that impersonation scams, including those posing as police, central agencies or regulators, account for a significant share of complaints. Other frequently reported categories include fake customer-care numbers, KYC and payment-related fraud, online job and lottery offers, malicious links, and sextortion attempts.

Source: DoT Category 2024 2025 2026 Fake Customer Care Helpline 30969 60985 4519 IVR / Robo Calls 16037 14925 1376 Impersonation as DoT / TRAI 217 15595 809 Impersonation as Police, CBI, Customs, Aadhaar, RBI etc 44865 54639 6675 Impersonation as a relative / friend 258 19564 1201 Investment, Stock Market and Trading 165 29140 2112 KYC and Payment related to Bank / Electricity / Gas / Insurance etc 21281 106483 8325 Malicious link / website 8304 19418 2933 Online job / lottery /gifts/loan offers 23634 58560 4591 Sextortion 10901 21189 1774 Any Other Suspected Fraud 51593 119164 8540 Total 208224 519662 42855

The government emphasised that Chakshu is intended for reporting suspected fraud attempts where no financial loss has yet occurred. Cases involving actual losses are handled separately by the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre under the Ministry of Home Affairs.

ALSO READ: 15 women among 22 arrested in Patna for operating cyber fraud call centres

Rather than acting on individual complaints, DoT analyses the aggregated, crowdsourced data to identify misuse of telecom resources. Based on 7.7 lakh citizen inputs, authorities have disconnected 39.43 lakh mobile connections, blacklisted 2.27 lakh mobile handsets and barred 1.31 lakh SMS templates, after providing opportunities for re-verification where required.

To strengthen coordination across sectors, DoT has also established the Digital Intelligence Platform (DIP), a secure system for sharing information on suspect numbers and fraud risk indicators. More than 1,200 entities, including central agencies, state police forces, banks, payment service providers, telecom operators and messaging platforms, have been onboarded.

Officials said information shared through the platform has helped prevent more than Rs 1,000 crore in fraud through declined transactions and customer alerts.

Messaging platform WhatsApp has disengaged around 28 lakh accounts linked to numbers flagged through the system.

The ministry said dashboards detailing enforcement action are publicly available on the Sanchar Saathi portal, and emphasised that citizen participation remains central to the government’s strategy to counter cyber fraud and financial scams.