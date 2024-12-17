Business Standard
Security, data breaches, regulatory issue concerns for AI implementation

Ajinkya Kawale Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 17 2024 | 6:10 PM IST

Even as the implementation of artificial intelligence (AI) in systems and processes gains traction across India’s tech landscape, major risks associated with security vulnerabilities, such as cyber hacks, confidential data breaches, and regulatory uncertainty around the new-age technology, continue to concern organisations, according to a survey.
 
Barriers to AI’s deployment in Indian companies include challenges with tech implementation, its insufficient understanding, and concerns about regulatory, legal and ethical risks, a report co-developed by Deloitte Access Economics and Deloitte’s AI Institute said.
 
The survey polled 102 respondents in India across roles such as chief risk officers, chief compliance officers, and data officers across public, private and not-for-profit sectors in industries including finance, education, health and technology.
 
 
“Effective AI governance is not just about regulation or compliance. It is about fostering innovation while ensuring accountability and transparency and, therefore, demands a shift to proactive risk management. The encouraging focus on workforce readiness reflects a critical step forward, but the journey requires continuous upskilling and cross-functional collaboration,” said Jayant Saran, partner, Deloitte India.
 
In the South Asian region excluding India, the report polled 797 participants across key roles in organisations.
 
Despite uncertainty around regulations, the survey added that 60 per cent of the global workforce in organisations possess the skills required to use AI solutions in an ethical and legal manner.
 
The focus on security vulnerabilities comes as the global average cost of data breaches has reached nearly $5 million in 2024, a 10 per cent increase from the previous year.

Major pillars to support AI governance across companies in the Asia Pacific region would entail clearly identified roles within organisations accountable for AI standards, followed by broadly understood principles and policies.
 
However, within this geography, more than half of AI policies lacked timelines for the implementation of associated governance goals.
 
That said, people and skills continue to remain a challenge for organisations. On average, 56 per cent of employees in an organisation have the skills to use AI responsibly.
 

First Published: Dec 17 2024 | 6:00 PM IST

