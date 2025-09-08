Monday, September 08, 2025 | 11:46 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Technology / Tech News / ROG Ally-like full-screen Xbox coming to Lenovo Legion Go 2 in 2026: Report

ROG Ally-like full-screen Xbox coming to Lenovo Legion Go 2 in 2026: Report

Lenovo's Legion Go 2 will support Xbox's new full-screen mode for handhelds by spring 2026, months after ASUS ROG Xbox Ally devices go on sale

Lenovo Legion Go 2 xbox fse

Lenovo Legion Go 2 Xbox Support

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 08 2025 | 11:38 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Lenovo Legion Go 2 will reportedly be the first handheld other than ASUS that will get the new Xbox full-screen experience (FSE). According to a report by The Verge, a Lenovo spokesperson has confirmed that buyers will be able to manually switch the handheld to Xbox FSE by next spring. Notably, this will be months after the Lenovo Legion Go 2 goes on sale for the first time, which is scheduled for next month. In contrast, ASUS ROG Xbox Ally and ROG Xbox Ally X will be getting it on October 16.

What is the Xbox full-screen experience on handheld gaming devices?

The Xbox full-screen experience on handheld gaming devices is a customised interface designed specifically for portable Windows gaming handhelds. Instead of showing the standard Windows desktop or Xbox app in a windowed format, this mode launches a simplified, console-like dashboard in full screen.
 
 
It lets players access their game library, cloud gaming, Game Pass titles, friends list, and system settings in a layout optimised for smaller displays and controller navigation. The main purpose behind this seems to be to make handheld gaming on Windows devices feel closer to using an Xbox console.

Lenovo Legion Go 2: Details

The Lenovo Legion Go 2 retains the 8.8-inch form factor of the original Legion Go but introduces several hardware and design upgrades, including a higher-capacity battery and new controller features. The Legion Go 2 is powered by up to an AMD Ryzen Z2 Extreme processor, paired with up to 32GB of 8000MHz RAM and up to 2TB PCIe Gen 4 storage, expandable via microSD by an additional 2TB.
 
It sports an 8.8-inch OLED display with WUXGA resolution, HDR TrueBlack 1000 certification, and a variable refresh rate ranging from 30Hz to 144Hz. Lenovo has also increased the battery size to 74Whr, more than fifty per cent larger than its predecessor.
 
As per Lenovo, the redesigned detachable TrueStrike controllers feature hall effect joysticks, an improved button layout, and support for multiple modes, including handheld, console, and tablet. They remain backwards-compatible with the first-generation Legion Go. Additional features include a built-in kickstand, dual USB4 ports for easier connectivity, and a fingerprint reader integrated into the power button.

Lenovo Legion Go 2: Specifications

  • Display: 8.8-inch OLED, WUXGA resolution, HDR TrueBlack 1000, 30–144Hz VRR
  • Processor: Up to AMD Ryzen Z2 Extreme
  • RAM: Up to 32GB 8000MHz
  • Storage: Up to 2TB PCIe Gen 4
  • Battery: 74Whr
  • Controllers: Detachable Legion TrueStrike with hall effect joysticks, FPS mode, customizable buttons; backwards-compatible with Legion Go 1
  • Ports: Dual USB4 (top and bottom)
  • Other features: Built-in kickstand, fingerprint reader on power button
  • OS: Windows 11

First Published: Sep 08 2025 | 11:33 AM IST

