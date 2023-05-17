Microsoft rolls out Phone Link for iOS: Know how-to connect iPhone and more





How to setup the app Microsoft has started rolling out the Phone Link for iOS on Windows 11 to its global audience in 39 languages, and across 85 markets. The app was originally made available to Android users in the beginning of 2020 under the name of ‘Your Phone’ moniker, later rebranded as ‘Phone Link’ in March 2022. By making the app available to iOS users, Microsoft said it is taking a step closer creating a more seamless user experience for all consumers.



Make sure both devices are up to date and have the latest version of their software installed Make sure your Windows specifications are correct, this can only be done on Windows 11. To check specifications, go to Settings > System > About > Windows Specifications



Launch the Phone Link app on your Windows 11 PC Enable Bluetooth on both your iPhone and Windows PC (you may need to adjust some setting on your iPhone for sharing contacts and other information)

Follow the instructions on the app, if needed, to link your devices via Bluetooth On the app you will have a choice between ‘Android’ and ‘iPhone’



Grant the necessary permissions on your phone Scan the QR code on the screen using your iPhone and confirm the codes match



Notifications can be accessed on the left side of the app

Once paired, you can begin making phones calls and managing messages on your PC

Limitations

Despite this update there are still limitations to the phone link for iPhone users. Microsoft on its company announcement page has said that device compatibility may vary and regional restrictions may apply, but here are some more notable limitations to the update:



You cannot run iPhone apps on the PC, this feature is still limited to some Samsung and Duo devices Image and video sharing and group messaging are not available for iPhone users in this update



Phone Link cannot be used on iPad or Mac OS The Phone Link for iOS users only works on iPhone 14 and above, as well as the latest version of Windows