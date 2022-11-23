Spotify expands audiobooks to more countries beyond US: Details here

-
ALSO READ
Microsoft to bring Xbox mobile store to compete Play store, App store
Microsoft tests family plan for sharing Xbox Game Pass Ultimate benefits
Microsoft shares new updates to Windows 11, Store for developers
Microsoft brings Xbox app to Samsung 2022 smart TVs for console-free gaming
Microsoft reveals dedicated Xbox game streaming device on Twitter
-
Leading music streaming platform Spotify has announced that it has expanded its audiobooks in more countries.
Audiobooks are now also available in the U.K., Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand, the company said in a blogpost.
The platform first announced the support for audiobooks in September, but then it was only available in the US.
It allows users to listen to more than 3,00,000 audiobook titles, which can also be downloaded for offline listening.
Audiobooks shows up with a lock icon on the play button, indicating that users have to purchase it in order to listen.
The automatic bookmarking feature helps users to save their place so that they can immediately resume where they left off.
"While audiobooks represent just a 6 to 7 per cent share of the wider book market, the category is growing by 20 per cent year over year," the company said.
In August this year, the platform was working on a new feature to let users post audio comments or reactions to music playlists.
A Reddit user in Vietnam first spotted that Spotify experiment.
--IANS
aj/kvd
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Wed, November 23 2022. 10:41 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU