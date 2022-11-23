JUST IN
Business Standard

Spotify expands audiobooks to more countries beyond US: Details here

Audiobooks shows up with a lock icon on the play button, indicating that users have to purchase it in order to listen

Spotify | Music streaming apps | music apps

IANS  |  San Francisco 

Leading music streaming platform Spotify has announced that it has expanded its audiobooks in more countries.

Audiobooks are now also available in the U.K., Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand, the company said in a blogpost.

The platform first announced the support for audiobooks in September, but then it was only available in the US.

It allows users to listen to more than 3,00,000 audiobook titles, which can also be downloaded for offline listening.

Audiobooks shows up with a lock icon on the play button, indicating that users have to purchase it in order to listen.

The automatic bookmarking feature helps users to save their place so that they can immediately resume where they left off.

"While audiobooks represent just a 6 to 7 per cent share of the wider book market, the category is growing by 20 per cent year over year," the company said.

In August this year, the platform was working on a new feature to let users post audio comments or reactions to music playlists.

A Reddit user in Vietnam first spotted that Spotify experiment.

--IANS

aj/kvd

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Wed, November 23 2022. 10:41 IST

