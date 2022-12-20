JUST IN
Business Standard

Spotify's Anchor app may be rebranded as 'Spotify Creator Studio'

Last month, Spotify added a one-button voice isolation feature in its Anchor app for podcast creators

Topics
music streaming | Music streaming apps | Spotify

IANS  |  San Francisco 

Spotify

Music streaming platform Spotify is reportedly considering rebranding its Anchor App to "Spotify Creator Studio".

According to a survey sent to creators in the Spotify for Podcasters programme, the streaming giant might be doing away with the Anchor brand, reports TechCrunch.

"Anchor and Spotify for Podcasters are now Spotify Creator Studio, the all-in-one platform for creators of all kinds (and sizes) to express themselves and find success on Spotify," the sample announcement in the survey reads.

Currently, Spotify allows podcasters to access analytics about their show, regardless of whether they host with another service like Libsyn, Podbean, or Buzzsprout, according to the report.

Moreover, the Anchor platform provides hosts with features such as subscription monetisation and video podcasts, but only listeners using Spotify are able to interact with that content.

If the proposed rebranding from the survey is implemented then, Spotify for Podcasters could become "Spotify Creator Studio - Unhosted" while Anchor would become "Spotify Creator Studio - Hosted", also these products would remain free, said the report.

"At Spotify, we routinely conduct a number of surveys and tests in an effort to improve our user experience. Some of these end up paving the path for our broader user experience and others serve only as an important learning. We have no news to share on future plans at this time," a Spotify spokesperson was quoted as saying.

Last month, Spotify added a one-button voice isolation feature in its Anchor app for podcast creators.

With the feature called Podcast Audio Enhancement, podcast creators will be able to record in noisy environments and without expensive gear.

--IANS

shs/svn/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, December 20 2022. 14:26 IST

