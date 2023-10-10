Spotify to restrict features in free tier to boost subscriptions in India

Swedish audio streaming platform Spotify is restricting several features on its free-tier access in an attempt to increase the number of premium subscribers in India. According to a report by TechCrunch, the option for reordering the track list, and rewind or repeat the previously played track features would soon only be available to users behind the paywall.

The audio streaming platform has offered free-tier a variety of options in India since its launch in 2019. However, Spotify is looking to increase the gap between free users and paid subscribers, as the Indian market is more mature now.

Free users would still be able to stream music from all available artists, playlists, albums and get song recommendations.

According to TechCrunch, India is among the biggest markets for Spotify in terms of monthly active users but the country is not in the top five when it comes to paid users. This is because the majority of users in India prefer ad-supported free-tier models.

Spotify will not be the first music streaming platform to limit services for free users in India. Tencent backed audio streaming service Gaana also switched to a completely subscription-based model last year.

In related news, Spotify is planning to launch a Smart Shuffle feature in India that would suggest audio tracks based on users preference and streaming history. A similar feature is already available to paid subscribers that gives suggestions to add songs to a particular playlist.