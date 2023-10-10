Flipkart Big Billion Days, Day 3: Mobiles, laptops to buy at low prices

Flipkart's Big Billion Days 2023 has already begun on October 8, and people are thrilled to shop from Flipkart's festive sale as the e-commerce platform is offering different category products at huge discounts with amazing bank offers. The platform sells mobiles, laptops, washing machines, refrigerators, or even clothing at below-par prices.

Mobiles to buy on Big Billion Sale

If you are looking for entry-level smartphones then here's the list of smartphones that you can buy at discounted prices.

Redmi 12

This could be a perfect fit for you if you are buying an entry-level phone. This smartphone is usually available for Rs 10,000, but the smartphone is available at just Rs 8,099 on Flipkart, including all the offers.





The device has some smart features, like it comes with a 50 MP triple AI camera, a massive 5000 mAh battery, 12GB RAM and 128GB memory, Android 12 and MIUI 14 and MediaTek Helio G88 Processor.

Infinix HOT 30i

If you are looking for a clean interface and stylish look smartphone, then Infinix HOT 30i is a must buy. The smartphone is available with a starting price of Rs 7,749 on Flipkart Big Billion Days 2023.

The smartphone is available with 4GB RAM and 64 GB ROM which is expandable up to Rs 1 TB. The device has a 50 MP camera with a 5 MP front camera and 5000 mAh.

Realme C53

Another great deal for entry-level smartphones is Realme C53, which is available under Rs 10,000, and customers can get further discounts using select bank cards.

The device has some awesome features, such as 4GB RAM and 128GB ROM, a 6.74 in HD Display, a 108MP camera and an 8MP front camera. The smartphone also has a 5000mAh battery and a T612 processor.

Laptops on Flipkart's Big Billion Sale

The Big Billion Sale is also offering huge discounts on Laptops. Here are the list of Laptops that you can take home from this festive sale:

ASUS Vivobook Pro 15 OLED RTX 2050

The twin-objective laptop was originally priced at Rs 86,990, but it is available at a huge discount on Flipkart's Big Billion Sale, and one can buy it at a 31 per cent discount at Rs 59,990.





The device is powered by the Ryzen 5 5600HS and comes with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD. It also has GTX 2050 graphics and a bright OLED screen for stunning visuals.

HP Victus GTX 1650

The HP laptop is often considered best for gaming experience, and this Victus GTX 1650 is also a great fit for it. The laptop runs on an Intel Core i5 12th Gen 12450H which also comes with 8GB RAm and 512GB SSD and to enhance its visuals the laptop is backed with a GTX 1650/144 Hz display.

The laptop was originally priced at Rs 74,829, and it is available for customers after a 21 per cent discount at Rs 58,990.

Acer Nitro 5 RTX 4050

Another awesome laptop to buy during the Big Billion Sale is the Acer Nitro 5 RTX 4050, and the laptop is available after a 29 per cent discount at Rs 87,990, which was originally priced at Rs 1,23,999.

The laptop has some really awesome features, including RTX 4050/144Hz, which has an immersive fluid gaming experience, and Intel Corei7 12th Gen 12650, 12GB RAM and a 512 GB SSD.