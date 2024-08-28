Tech wrap Aug 28: Beats enters India, TECNO tri-fold concept, Google Meet

Apple-owned beats enters India with Solo Buds, Solo 4, and Pill launch

Apple's audio brand Beats has officially launched in India, introducing the Beats Solo Buds wireless earphones, Beats Solo 4 on-ear headphones, and Beats Pill Bluetooth speaker. These products are now available for pre-order on Apple’s website, with general availability commencing on September 4. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Google Meet adds 'Take Notes for Me' AI feature

Google has started rolling out the “Take notes for me” feature in Google Meet, targeting select Google Workspace customers. This AI-powered tool, part of the Gemini suite, was introduced last year and automates note-taking during meetings. It also offers a summary for users who join late. Currently, the feature is available exclusively on Google Meet for PCs.

Instagram, owned by Meta, has released a new feature that allows users to add text to their photos directly within the post editor, eliminating the need for third-party editing apps. Users can also layer photos as stickers, with the ability to adjust shapes to square, circle, star, or rectangle.

Sony has launched a PlayStation Accessories app for Windows, enhancing the compatibility of DualSense controllers with PCs. This app allows users to customize their DualSense Edge wireless controllers directly from their PCs. However, the standard DualSense controller is limited to firmware updates via the app.

Motorola’s budget-friendly 5G smartphone, the Moto g45 5G, is now available for purchase in India. Launched on August 21, this device features the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 chip and a vegan leather back in three Pantone-curated colours: Brilliant Blue, Brilliant Green, and Viva Magenta.

Google has begun rolling out a redesigned “Quick Reply” feature for Gmail on Android, making it accessible to personal Google accounts and individual Google Workspace subscribers. The feature will also be available on iOS devices later this year, with full rollout expected in the coming weeks.

Chinese smartphone brand TECNO has introduced the Phantom Ultimate 2, a new tri-fold smartphone concept. The device features a 10-inch double-folding main display and measures just 11mm thick when folded, making it slimmer than many current foldable smartphones.

While the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus are solid options, those considering an upgrade might want to wait until September 9 for the iPhone 16 series, which is expected to offer significant improvements.

Nothing is reportedly expanding its wireless earbuds lineup with the upcoming "Ear Open" earbuds. These earbuds were recently spotted on Singapore’s IMDA certification site, confirming the product name under the Nothing brand.

A popular YouTube video titled “Sound to Remove Water from Phone Speaker (Guaranteed)” claims to eject water from your smartphone’s speakers by playing a specific sound. The video has garnered over 45 million views, with many users confirming its effectiveness, though results may vary.

Apple is partnering with Bharti Airtel to offer the telecom giant's premium customers complimentary access to Apple’s music and video streaming services, providing Apple with a new avenue to reach more consumers in India.

The U.S. government’s transparency regarding the recent Iranian cyberattack is rooted in lessons learned from the 2016 presidential campaign, during which Russian hackers targeted Democrats, influencing the election outcome.

Apple has made a rare move by cutting around 100 positions in its services division, reflecting a shift in focus within this key area of the company, according to insiders.

Microblogging platform X (formerly Twitter) has resumed normal operations following a brief global outage that prevented users from refreshing their feeds. The cause of the disruption remains unclear.

Experts are increasingly concerned about the threat deepfakes pose to corporate security and trust. A Gartner report indicates that 62 per cent of CEOs and senior executives believe deepfakes will lead to operational challenges, with 5 per cent viewing them as an existential threat.

In response to challenges from the new 28 per cent GST regime, Indian gaming unicorn Games24x7 is diversifying its focus. The company plans to position itself as a technology platform, investing in innovative tech solutions across various sectors.