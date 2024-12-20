Business Standard

Friday, December 20, 2024 | 01:04 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / Lava Blaze Duo 5G with dual-display design goes on sale: Price, offers

Lava Blaze Duo 5G with dual-display design goes on sale: Price, offers

The Lava Blaze Duo features a secondary AMOLED display on the back for notifications, media management, selfies, and more

Lava Blaze Duo

Lava Blaze Duo

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 20 2024 | 12:59 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Indian smartphone brand Lava has launched the Blaze Duo 5G smartphone, now available on Amazon India with introductory offers, including bank discounts on select cards. The dual-display design takes inspiration from the Lava Agni 3, launched earlier this year. Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7025 processor, the Blaze Duo 5G features a 64MP primary Sony camera sensor and a 6.67-inch 3D curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.
 
Lava Blaze Duo: Price and variants
  • 6GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 16,999
  • 8GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 17,999
  • Colours: Celestial Blue and Arctic White
Lava Blaze Duo: Availability and introductory offers
 
 
The Lava Blaze Duo 5G is available for purchase on Amazon India. As part of an introductory offer, customers can avail a bank discount of Rs 2,000 on HDFC Bank debit and credit cards until December 22.
 
Lava Blaze Duo: Details

Also Read

Lava Blaze Duo

Lava Blaze Duo 5G with Agni 3-like dual-display design launched: Details

Top five gadgets with novel design

Tech recap 2024: Earbuds to smartphones, top five gadgets with novel design

Tech Wrap November 28

Tech wrap Nov 28: Lava Yuva 4 launched, Redmi K80 series, Black Friday sale

Lava Yuva 4

Lava launches Yuva 4 budget smartphone at Rs 6,999 onwards: Specifications

Lava Agni 3

Lava Agni 3 review: Midrange smartphone packed with unique premium features

 
The Lava Blaze Duo features a 6.67-inch 3D curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Complementing this is a secondary 1.58-inch AMOLED display on the back, located next to the rear camera module. The secondary display supports multiple functions, including rear-camera selfie previews, call management, notification viewing, and music controls.
For photography, the smartphone boasts a dual-camera setup on the rear, comprising a 64MP primary sensor and a 2MP macro sensor. On the front, it has a 16MP sensor for selfies and video calls.
 
Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7025 processor, paired with either 6GB or 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM. Both variants offer 128GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The smartphone supports virtual RAM expansion, allowing up to 8GB for the 8GB RAM model and 6GB for the 6GB variant. It is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery supporting 33W fast charging via USB-C.
 
Lava Blaze Duo 5G: Specifications
 
  • Primary display: 6.67-inch 3D curved AMOLED, FHD+ resolution, 120Hz refresh rate
  • Secondary display: 1.58-inch AMOLED
  • Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 7025
  • RAM: 8GB / 6GB (LPDDR5)
  • Storage: 128GB UFS 3.1
  • Rear camera: 64MP + 2MP macro
  • Front camera: 16MP
  • Battery: 5000mAh
  • Charging: 33W wired
  • OS: Android 14

More From This Section

Work wit Apps on ChatGPT app

ChatGPT on Mac gets on-screen awareness for Apple Notes, and more apps

Gemini 2.0 Flash Thinking

Gemini 2.0 Flash Thinking: Google's new reasoning model can show 'thoughts'

Tech Wrap December 19

Tech wrap Dec 19: ChatGPT on WhatsApp, OnePlus 13r launch, Vivo X200 series

Android 16 (Image: Google)

Google releases second developer preview of Android 16: Check new features

iOS 18.3 public beta

Apple releases iOS 18.3 public beta: How to download, eligible models, more

Topics : Lava Lava smartphones Indian smartphone

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 20 2024 | 12:59 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStock Market CrashLatest News LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold and Silver Price Today Mamata Machinery IPOCarraro India IPOIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon