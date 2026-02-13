BenQ GW90TC series monitors with 144Hz refresh rate launched: Price, specs

BenQ has launched its GW90TC Series monitors in India, introducing the GW2490TC and GW2790TC models, and new GW range variants GW2490C and GW2790C. The company positions the new lineup around USB-C connectivity, high refresh rate performance and eye-care features, targeting hybrid work, flexible learning and device-agnostic setups.

The GW90TC series offers Full HD IPS panels with a 144Hz refresh rate and 5ms response time. It supports single-cable USB-C connectivity with up to 20W power delivery, support for AMD FreeSync, integrated eye-care technologies, and ergonomic adjustments including height, tilt, swivel and pivot.

BenQ GW90TC series: Pricing and availability

GW2790TC: Rs 14,990

GW2490TC: Rs 12,750

GW2790C: Rs 11,989

GW2490C: Rs 9,589

The BenQ GW90TC series monitors are available through select retail outlets and select e-commerce platforms.

BenQ GW90TC Series: Details

According to BenQ, the GW90TC Series monitors offer Full HD IPS panels designed to offer consistent colour output and wide viewing angles. The series features a 144Hz refresh rate and 5ms response time, which, according to the company, is aimed at delivering smoother visuals during multitasking and everyday content consumption. AMD FreeSync support is also included.

A central feature of the lineup is USB-C connectivity with DisplayPort Alt Mode, enabling display output and data transfer through a single cable. The series support up to 20W power delivery, allowing compatible devices to charge while connected.

For extended screen use, the GW90TC series integrates BenQ’s Eye-Care technologies, including flicker-free, low blue light and visual optimiser, intended to help reduce eye strain and fatigue.

BenQ said that the monitors also offer ergonomic adjustments such as height, tilt, swivel and pivot, allowing users to adjust viewing positions based on their workspace and comfort requirements.