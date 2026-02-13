Sony WH-1000XM6 headphone gets Sand Pink colour variant in India: Details

Sony has introduced a new Sand Pink colour variant for its WH-1000XM6 headphones in India. The headphones were launched in September last year in Black, Platinum Silver and Midnight Blue colours. The company said the new colour adds a fresh and contemporary aesthetic to the WH-1000XM6 lineup. Developed in collaboration with acclaimed recording studios — Sterling Sound, Battery Studios and Coast Mastering — the headphones aim to offer studio-grade audio quality. They also feature enhanced noise cancellation and support for 360 Reality Audio Upmix for Cinema, among other improvements.

Sony has also unveiled the WF-1000XM6 flagship wireless noise-cancelling earbuds. The new model improves noise cancellation by 25 per cent using the HD Noise Cancelling Processor QN3e, Integrated Processor V2, an Adaptive Noise Cancelling Optimiser, and four microphones on each earbud. Sony has not announced details regarding availability or pricing in India at this time.

Sony WH-1000XM6: Price and availability

Price: Rs 39,990

Colours: Sand Pink, Black, Platinum Silver, and Midnight Blue

The WH-1000XM6 is now available in India through Sony Center outlets, the ShopatSC website, e-commerce platform Amazon, and select retailers such as Croma and Reliance Digital.

Sony WH-1000XM6: Details

The WH-1000XM6 comes with Sony’s updated HD Noise Cancelling Processor QN3, which the company said is seven times faster than the earlier version. It works with 12 microphones in real time to improve active noise cancellation and overall sound clarity.

Users also get features such as “Adaptive NC Optimiser” and an updated “Auto Ambient Sound” mode, which adjust sound settings based on the surroundings. In addition, a new Scene-based Listening feature detects the environment and user activity to automatically adjust playback and noise cancellation accordingly.

In terms of sound quality, the headphones feature a high-rigidity carbon fibre composite dome and a redesigned voice coil, enhancing vocal depth and clearer instrument separation. They support high-resolution audio in both wired and wireless modes, including LDAC (Lossless Digital Audio Codec) compatibility. Sony has also included Edge-AI and DSEE Extreme technology to upscale compressed audio tracks in real time. Other additions include Background Music Effect, Game EQ, and 360 Reality Audio Upmix for Cinema to create a spatial audio experience while watching films.

For calls, Sony has equipped the headphones with a six-microphone beamforming system that uses AI-based voice isolation to distinguish speech from surrounding noise. This is supported by the company’s own voice pick-up technology to deliver clearer conversations.

In terms of design, the WH-1000XM6 introduces a broader vegan leather headband aimed at reducing pressure, along with an asymmetrical layout for easier left-right distinction. The earpads use stretchable material to create a closer fit that helps block outside noise. It also features a metal-injected folding hinge, designed for durability and ease of carrying.