Tech Wrap Feb 26: Galaxy S26 pre-order, ASUS laptops, Realme Narzo Power

Samsung has introduced the Galaxy S26 lineup in India, comprising the Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26+, and Galaxy S26 Ultra. The new models bring a mix of hardware and software updates, including a “Privacy Display” feature, additions to Galaxy AI such as Now Nudge, a refreshed camera module design, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy and Exynos 2600 processors, improved charging speeds, and more. The Galaxy S26 series also ships with Android 16-based OneUI 8.5, which integrates Perplexity as an additional AI agent alongside Google Gemini and Samsung’s updated Bixby assistant.

Samsung unveiled the Galaxy Buds 4 series together with the Galaxy S26 smartphones on February 25 at its Unpacked event. The latest true wireless earbuds, Galaxy Buds 4 Pro and Galaxy Buds 4, are said by the company to feature a revised fit, enhanced Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), and new AI-driven integrations. The Buds 4 Pro reportedly includes a larger woofer for better sound performance, while the lineup also incorporates design tweaks aimed at improved stability and long-term comfort.

ASUS has introduced its 2026 Creator portfolio in India, bringing three new AI-enabled devices. The company says the products are targeted at creators, gamers, and hybrid professionals. The range includes the ProArt GoPro Edition (PX13) laptop, the limited-edition ROG Flow Z13 Kojima Productions Edition (KJP) 2-in-1, and the 2026 TUF Gaming A14 laptop. The ProArt and TUF models go on sale starting today, while the ROG Flow Z13-KJP is available for pre-order.

Realme has announced that the Narzo Power 5G will debut on March 5, equipped with a 10,001mAh battery. The smartphone will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra 5G chipset and feature a 6.8-inch curved AMOLED display. The company claims the battery can deliver up to two days of usage on a single charge. The device will be sold via Realme’s official website, Amazon, and selected retail outlets.

Indian AI startup Gnani.ai has teamed up with payments company Razorpay to roll out an agentic AI collections platform capable of completing payment transactions during live customer calls, the companies said on Wednesday. The system combines Gnani.ai’s agentic AI technology with Razorpay’s Model Context Protocol (MCP) server, enabling an AI agent to start and complete a payment within the same interaction.

Adobe has launched a new AI-based feature called Quick Cut within its Firefly video editor. The company says the tool can automatically generate a rough initial version of a video using raw footage and B-roll, guided by simple text prompts provided by the user.

Samsung showcased the Galaxy S26 series on February 25, with the Ultra variant receiving the bulk of the major upgrades. As the flagship in Samsung’s bar-style Galaxy S range, the Ultra model traditionally comes with enhanced hardware and features. This year, the gap appears wider, as the Galaxy S26 and Galaxy S26+ see modest refinements, while the Galaxy S26 Ultra introduces several features exclusive to it.

Apple is reportedly set to introduce a new entry-level MacBook at its March 4 event in New York, with early reports indicating it could sit below the current MacBook Air in both pricing and specifications. Instead of Apple’s M-series processors, the device is expected to run on an A-series chip and may include trimmed-down hardware to reduce costs. From display and charging capabilities to connectivity and storage, here’s how the upcoming base model MacBook may compare with existing options.

Samsung held its Galaxy Unpacked 2026 event on February 25, unveiling the Galaxy S26 series. During the launch, Samsung, in collaboration with Google, introduced new Android updates aimed at strengthening Gemini-powered AI capabilities. These features are rolling out with the Galaxy S26 lineup, while Google confirmed that some will also be available on Pixel 10 and Pixel 10 Pro devices. Additions include multi-item recognition in Circle to Search, agentic functions in Gemini for select multi-step tasks, and improved scam detection for calls.

Perplexity on Wednesday announced a new artificial intelligence system designed to act as a general-purpose digital worker. The launch of 'Perplexity Computer' comes as AI firms push beyond chatbot models toward systems capable of managing complex, long-term tasks independently.

Samsung introduced the Galaxy S26 series at its Unpacked event on February 25. The 2026 flagship S-series devices include features such as Privacy Display, an AI-powered Samsung Browser, and Now Nudge inspired by Google Pixel’s Magic Cue, among others. On the hardware front, the series features a redesigned camera module, while the Galaxy S26 Ultra is described as the thinnest Ultra model Samsung has produced so far.

Nvidia is preparing to launch its next AI computing platform, Vera Rubin, in the latter half of 2026. According to a CNBC report, the new system is expected to deliver roughly 10 times greater performance per watt compared to the current Grace Blackwell platform, while also supporting significantly larger AI workloads.

Amazon has rolled out a new personality feature for Alexa+, enabling users to adjust how the assistant responds to queries and commands. Users can select from three conversation modes: Brief, Chill, and Sweet, based on their preferred tone and interaction style. Rather than altering functionality, the update changes how Alexa communicates. The company says the feature aims to offer a more personalised experience, giving users control over whether responses are concise or more expressive.

Apple Inc. is reportedly in discussions with leading Indian banks and global card networks as it prepares to roll out Apple Pay in India. The iPhone maker is said to be in talks with ICICI Bank Ltd., HDFC Bank Ltd., and Axis Bank Ltd., with plans to launch the payment service around mid-2026, according to people familiar with the matter. While the timeline could change, the ongoing discussions signal progress toward a launch.

DeepSeek, the Chinese AI lab whose low-cost model unsettled global markets last year, has not shared its upcoming flagship V4 model with US chipmakers for performance optimisation, two sources familiar with the situation said. This move departs from typical industry practice ahead of a significant model release.

Nvidia Corp., the leading supplier of AI processors, did not meet investor expectations with its latest sales forecast, reflecting continued concerns about a potentially overheated AI market. Although the company’s first-quarter outlook surpassed the average Wall Street estimate, its shares dropped by as much as 1.5 per cent during a call with analysts. By Wednesday evening, the stock remained largely unchanged.