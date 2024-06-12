Tech wrap Jun 12: Xiaomi 14 Civi launched, Pixel June Feature Drop and more

Xiaomi has launched in India the Xiaomi 14 Civi. Like other smartphones in the Xiaomi 14 series, the Xiaomi 14 Civi is a camera-centric smartphone with imaging system co-engineered with German optics entity Leica. The smartphone sports a triple-camera system on the back and a dual-camera system on the front. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3, paired with up to 12GB RAM and 512GB on-board storage.

Google has announced the June Feature Drop for Pixel devices that brings new features and capabilities to the Pixel smartphones and Pixel Watches. The software update brings Gemini Nano AI model integration into Pixel 8 and Pixel 8a smartphones, and enables car crash detection on the Pixel Watch 2. Google said that these new features will start rolling out on Pixel devices from today onwards and will be available on all supported devices in the coming weeks.

On June 10, during its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), Apple unveiled "Apple Intelligence," a suite of AI-powered tools embedded in the next-generation platforms: iOS 18 for iPhone, iPadOS 18 for iPad, and macOS Sequoia for Macs. However, the subsequent headlines focused on Apple's partnership with OpenAI for integrating ChatGPT into its intelligence suite. This development has sparked curiosity among technology enthusiasts about how the Apple-OpenAI partnership will function, given Apple's emphasis on privacy in its intelligence systems. Additionally, there is speculation about potential collaborations with other technology companies like Google to enhance AI capabilities further.

Japanese electronic brand Toshiba on June 12 launched Google TV platform-based C350NP range of smart televisions in India. Offered in 43-inch, 50-inch, 55-inch, and 75-inch display options, the Toshiba C350NP Smart TVs support Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos surround sound. Priced at Rs 26,999 onwards, all four display sizes will be available for purchase from June 12 on e-commerce platforms Amazon India and Flipkart.

Motorola Edge 50 Ultra is set to launch in India on June 18, announced China’s Lenovo-owned smartphone brand. Third smartphone in the Motorola Edge series, the Ultra model will join the Edge 50 Pro and Edge 50 Fusion. The smartphone will be offered in three Pantone validated colours – Peach Fuzz, Forest Grey, and Wood. While the Peach Fuzz will be offered in frosted glass finish, the Forest Grey will boast vegan leather texture, and the Wood colour option will feature a back cover made from real wood.

Google’s video streaming platform YouTube is rolling out a new feature, which allows creators to publish videos on the platform with multiple thumbnails. Called “Thumbnail Test and Compare”, the feature enables access to advanced features where creators can test various thumbnails and compare the video performance in a couple of weeks’ time from the day of publishing. Announced last year in June, YouTube’s thumbnail test and compare feature is now rolling out widely to all creators on the video streaming platform.

X could make likes on posts private from June 12, reported The Verge. According to the report, likes by the premium subscribers of the social media platform were already hidden, but now the feature is being rolled out widely. After the feature is implemented, likes count will still be active and you will see the number of likes on your post but the likes on other people’s posts will be hidden.

On stage on Monday CEO Tim Cook's Apple announced a splashy deal with OpenAI to include its powerful artificial intelligence model as a part of its voice assistant, Siri. But in the fine print of a technical document Apple published after the event, the company makes clear that Alphabet's Google has emerged as another winner in the Cupertino, California, company's quest to catch up in AI.

Taiwanese chip design giant MediaTek is developing an Arm-based personal computer chip that will run Microsoft's Windows operating system, according to three people familiar with the matter.

Alphabet's Google said on Tuesday that Brazil will be the first country to test an anti-theft feature for Android phones that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to identify when a phone has been stolen and lock the device's screen.