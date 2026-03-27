Tech Wrap March 27: WhatsApp update, Redmi 15A launched, Apple Mac Pro

WhatsApp has begun rolling out a set of new features aimed at improving chat management and usability. As per the company, the update brings tools that help users clear storage without removing conversations and introduces support for running two accounts on a single iPhone. With this rollout, users can also move chats between iOS and Android devices in both directions.

Additionally, WhatsApp is enhancing its AI capabilities with features such as photo editing and writing assistance within chats. These updates are being rolled out in phases and should reach all users soon.

Xiaomi has introduced the Redmi 15A 5G smartphone in India. The device is powered by the UNISOC T8300 5G system-on-chip and features a 6.9-inch HD+ display. It houses a 6,300mAh battery, which the company says can deliver up to two days of usage on a single charge. The Redmi 15A also comes with AI-driven features such as Google Gemini and Circle to Search.

Apple has removed the Mac Pro from its website and has reportedly discontinued the model. The company confirmed to 9To5Mac that the Mac Pro lineup has been officially ended. The Mac Pro product page now redirects users to the main Mac section. Apple also told the publication that it does not intend to introduce any new Mac Pro hardware in the future.

Google has unveiled Gemini 3.1 Flash Live, a new AI model focused on audio and voice interactions to enable more natural real-time conversations. According to the company, the model powers multiple services, including Search Live and Gemini Live. Google said it improves understanding and responses to voice queries, making interactions quicker and more fluid. Gemini 3.1 Flash Live also supports several languages, expanding voice-based AI features like Search Live to a wider audience.

Shortly after Anthropic simplified switching to Claude AI, Google has taken a similar step to make moving to Gemini easier. The company has announced two new tools — “Import Memory” and “Import Chat History.” These features allow users to transfer what their current AI assistant knows about them using a few pre-written prompts and bring that data into Gemini.

Apple’s upcoming iOS 27 update is expected to bring a more flexible AI approach to Siri, enabling users to choose which chatbot the assistant works with. As per Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, third-party AI apps from the App Store, including Google’s Gemini and Anthropic’s Claude, may be used to generate responses via Siri, similar to the current ChatGPT integration. However, Siri’s core intelligence is still expected to rely on Gemini models as part of Apple’s broader AI plans.

Vivo has confirmed that it will launch the Vivo V70 FE in India on April 2. Ahead of the launch, the company has shared key specifications of the smartphone. It will feature a 7000mAh battery and will be available in Northern Lights Purple and Monsoon Blue colour options. Vivo has also confirmed a 200MP primary camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS). The V70 FE will be positioned below the standard V70 lineup and will be the first ‘Fan Edition’ device in the V series.

Google is extending its Translate app’s live translation feature with headphone support to iPhone users in India. Previously limited to Android in select regions, the Live Translate with headphones feature is now rolling out more broadly across both Android and iOS platforms. Besides India, it is also available in markets such as the US, the UK, Japan, and parts of Europe. The feature supports more than 70 languages.

Apple could unveil its first foldable iPhone this year alongside the iPhone 18 Pro, though the foldable model may arrive later. A report by 9To5Mac, citing Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, suggests that even if both devices are introduced together, the foldable iPhone may not ship at the same time. Gurman noted there is “no doubt” the foldable will launch slightly later, highlighting the complexities involved in bringing such a device to market.

OpenAI’s proposed “Adult Mode” for ChatGPT has reportedly faced another setback, with the feature now being delayed indefinitely due to growing internal and external concerns. According to a Gadgets 360 report citing the Financial Times, the company has shifted its focus away from the feature for now, prioritising core developments such as its expanding chatbot ecosystem and initiatives like Codex. The feature had already seen multiple delays since its announcement in October 2025.

Apple is expected to mark the iPhone’s 20th anniversary in 2027 with a redesigned model that reflects its vision of an all-glass device. The anniversary model is likely to feature a quad-curved display without any cutouts, along with an under-display camera and sensors. The device is expected to be named the “iPhone 20,” as Apple may skip the iPhone 19 name, similar to how it bypassed the iPhone 9.

The Xiaomi 17 is a capable flagship that gets a lot of the fundamentals right. You get strong performance, a bright and smooth display, excellent battery life, and a camera system that offers something genuinely different. But the overall experience isn’t as cohesive as it should be at this price. The camera’s stylised approach won’t appeal to everyone, and the software experience doesn’t feel polished enough for a phone competing directly with top-tier flagships.

The EvoFox Deck 2 is not drastically different from the first-generation gamepad, but it does just enough to carve out its own identity. The larger, more curved design improves comfort, the addition of extra buttons increases flexibility, and the overall control experience is more precise compared to touchscreen inputs. It still feels like an iterative upgrade rather than a major leap. But for someone already using a smartphone for gaming — especially shooters, racing titles, or cloud gaming — it makes a noticeable difference in usability.

Wikipedia has restricted the use of artificial intelligence (AI) to generate or rewrite articles, stating that such content violates its "core content policies", according to a report by The Verge. The online encyclopedia updated its guidelines regarding the same last week. "Text generated by large language models (LLMs) often violates several of Wikipedia's core content policies," it said. The update applies to the English version of Wikipedia, the report added.

Apple Inc. awarded rare bonuses to iPhone hardware designers this week, aiming to stem a wave of departures to AI startups like OpenAI that are building their own devices. The company granted out-of-cycle bonuses worth several hundred thousand dollars to many members of its iPhone Product Design team, according to people with knowledge of the matter. WhatsApp now lets you transfer chats between Android and iOS WhatsApp has expanded its chat transfer feature, allowing users to move chats between Android and iOS when switching devices. Earlier, chat transfers were mostly limited to the same platform, but the latest update now supports cross-platform transfers as well. With this change, users can switch phones without losing their chats, including photos and videos and without relying on third-party apps. Apple Inc. awarded rare bonuses to iPhone hardware designers this week, aiming to stem a wave of departures to AI startups like OpenAI that are building their own devices. The company granted out-of-cycle bonuses worth several hundred thousand dollars to many members of its iPhone Product Design team, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

Apple Inc. plans to open Siri to outside artificial intelligence assistants, a major move aimed at bolstering the iPhone as an AI platform. The company is preparing to make the change as part of a Siri overhaul in its upcoming iOS 27 operating system update, according to people with knowledge of the matter. The assistant can already tap into ChatGPT through a partnership with OpenAI, but Apple will now allow competing services to do the same.

SoftBank Group said on Friday it has secured a $40 ​billion bridge loan to bolster investments in ChatGPT-maker OpenAI and for general corporate ‌purposes, marking another significant step in its artificial intelligence strategy. The Japanese investment conglomerate, led by founder Masayoshi Son, continues to strengthen ​ties with OpenAI as global tech firms race ​to gain an edge in the increasingly competitive ??generative AI space.