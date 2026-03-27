Apple may launch foldable iPhone alongside 18 Pro but ship later: Details

Apple may launch its first foldable iPhone this year alongside the iPhone 18 Pro, but it will reportedly ship the foldable at a later date. According to a report by 9To5Mac, citing Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple’s first foldable iPhone may not ship at the same time as the iPhone 18 Pro, even if both are unveiled together.

Gurman said there is “no doubt” that the foldable model will arrive slightly later, pointing to the challenges involved in bringing such a device to market.

Why will the shipping of the foldable iPhone be delayed

According to Gurman, foldable phones rely on some of the most complex display technology currently available, which makes large-scale production difficult. This aligns with a recent claim by a Barclays analyst suggesting the device could ship as late as December, instead of the usual September timeline.

Gurman also drew comparisons with past Apple launches, noting that major design shifts, such as the iPhone X, have historically faced delays beyond initial release windows.

While Gurman did not confirm an exact release date, the expectation is that Apple will still introduce the foldable iPhone alongside the iPhone 18 Pro in September. However, 9To5Mac reported that, like some previous models, the actual shipping timeline could be pushed back by a few weeks, potentially falling anywhere between October and December, depending on production readiness.

Foldable iPhone: What to expect

According to a separate Bloomberg report, Apple’s anticipated foldable iPhone is expected to centre on a book-style folding design, featuring a large internal display roughly the size of an iPad mini and a smaller outer screen. The inner panel will reportedly use a wider aspect ratio than existing foldables, aiming to deliver a more immersive experience for video and productivity. Apple is also said to be working on reducing the visible crease and improving durability, addressing two of the biggest limitations seen in current foldable devices.

On the software side, the device is likely to run iOS with new layouts inspired by iPad-style interfaces, including side-by-side apps and redesigned UI elements with sidebars. While it may not support full desktop-like multitasking, users are still expected to be able to use two apps simultaneously. Hardware changes are also expected, including a shift to a hole-punch front camera on the outer display, the removal of Face ID in favour of Touch ID on the side button, and a dual rear camera setup.

Foldable iPhone: Expected specifications