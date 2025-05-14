Wednesday, May 14, 2025 | 04:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Spotify enhances DJ feature with voice command option: Here is how it works

Spotify enhances DJ feature with voice command option: Here is how it works

Spotify DJ can now accept voice requests to generate AI-curated playlists based on Premium users' listening history, incorporating both new and previously played tracks

Spotify AI DJ takes voice requests

Spotify AI DJ takes voice requests (Image: Spotify)

Sweta Kumari New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 14 2025 | 4:39 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Spotify has enhanced its DJ feature to take requests from users through voice commands, allowing premium subscribers to request music using spoken prompts instead of typing. The enhanced DJ will curate playlists based on each user’s listening history, combining familiar tracks with new recommendations tailored to mood, genre, and context.
 
Spotify DJ: What’s new
 
According to Spotify, the DJ can now respond to voice requests, offering Premium users in over 60 markets a real-time, interactive way to personalise their listening experience. For example, users can say “some upbeat music for cleaning the house” or “sad songs for a rainy afternoon,” and the playlist will adjust accordingly.
 
 
The feature can process a variety of prompts, including those related to genre, mood, artist, or activity. Example voice requests include: “Surprise me with some indie tracks I’ve never heard before,” or “Give me some electronic beats for morning exercise.”

Spotify says the goal is to simplify playlist personalisation by eliminating the need to scroll through endless options. The DJ function uses a combination of artificial intelligence and input from Spotify’s global team of music editors to uncover new tracks, resurface old favourites, and deepen user engagement with the music.
 
The AI DJ also features a human-like voice based on Spotify’s Head of Cultural Partnerships, Xavier “X” Jernigan. Spotify reports that users have responded positively to his conversational tone. The interaction is designed to be two-way, marking a step forward in Spotify’s personalisation efforts. However, it should be noted that the DJ remains in beta and currently does not support requests related to audiobooks or podcasts.
How to use voice commands with Spotify DJ
  • Open the Search tab in the Spotify app and search for “DJ.”
  • Press Play to begin listening to a curated mix tailored to your preferences.
  • To make a voice request, press and hold the DJ button located in the lower right-hand corner. A beep will indicate the DJ is ready.
  • Speak your request—for example, a song type, mood, or activity.
  • Spotify DJ will update the session based on your voice prompt, listening history, and preferences.
  • To make a new request or change the vibe, press and hold the DJ button again.
  • If you simply want a new playlist section without a voice prompt, tap the DJ button once to skip forward.

Topics : Artificial intelligence Spotify music streaming

First Published: May 14 2025 | 4:39 PM IST

