Friday, November 21, 2025 | 08:07 PM IST
Tech Wrap Nov 21: AirDrop with Android, WhatsApp 'About', Nano Banana Pro

Tech Wrap Nov 21: AirDrop with Android, WhatsApp 'About', Nano Banana Pro

Android and iPhone can share files. WhatsApp revamps About feature. Google Gemini Nano Banana Pro. ChatGPT gets group chats. BGMI 4.1 update. Samsung Galaxy Tab A11+. Perplexity Comet on Android

BS Tech New Delhi
Last Updated : Nov 21 2025 | 8:03 PM IST

Listen to This Article

 
Google has announced that Android’s Quick Share feature now works with Apple’s AirDrop system on the iPhone, iPad and Mac, enabling faster cross-platform file transfers. The rollout has begun for the Google Pixel 10 series, with more Android phones — including older Pixel models — expected to receive AirDrop compatibility later. Google said the integration works both ways, allowing Android and Apple users to exchange files directly.
   
WhatsApp is reintroducing its “About” feature for short text updates, giving it a fresh redesign after years of being tucked away in profile settings. The company said this was one of the earliest features on the platform and is now being brought back in a more visible, lightweight format that resembles Instagram’s Notes feature — allowing users to share brief updates that contacts can easily see.
 
 

Following the rollout of the Gemini 3 Pro model in Gemini AI, Google’s Nano Bana tool is being upgraded with the Gemini 3 Pro Image model and is being called “Nano Banana Pro.” According to Google, the upgraded version introduces several improvements, including the ability to produce clearer, more accurate and more legible text in images across multiple languages.
   
After a trial phase, OpenAI has begun widening access to ChatGPT’s group chat option, making it available to all signed-in users across the globe. The company says the feature is rolling out across all tiers, including ChatGPT Free, Go, Plus and Pro. In simple terms, group chat lets you coordinate and collaborate with people you know for tasks such as planning a meal or putting together a trip, with the twist that ChatGPT participates in the conversation much like any other member of the group.
   
Krafton India has announced new additions to its recent BGMI 4.1 snow-themed update. The new additions bring weapon tweaks, new loot mechanics and more upgrades to promote skill-based gameplay.
   
After its global debut in September, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A11+ is set to launch in India soon. The South Korean consumer electronics maker has confirmed that the Samsung Galaxy Tab A11+ will be launched in India in November. However, it has not confirmed the launch date or the pricing for the upcoming tablet. 
   
Perplexity has released its AI-driven web browser, Comet, for Android devices as of November 20. This allows Android users to access Perplexity’s built-in AI assistant while browsing the web and get contextual responses. The company had previously indicated that an iOS version is planned, though a launch window has not been provided.
   
When I first examined the specifications of the Apple Watch Series 11, it appeared similar to the Series 10. The changes seemed incremental and mostly cosmetic. After using the Watch for over two months, I realised the experience is more nuanced, even though the headline feature, hypertension detection, is not available in India.
   
South Korean electronics brand LG has announced that the Xbox app is now available on its smart TVs through the newly introduced LG Gaming Portal. The update allows users to stream Xbox titles directly on compatible LG TVs without owning an Xbox console, making cloud gaming more accessible.
   
Spotify is making it easier for users to migrate from other music streaming apps with a new “Import your music” option. The feature is essentially a built-in version of TuneMyMusic, a third-party service that helps listeners move playlists between platforms. Spotify said the rollout is happening globally and that all mobile users should see the option over the next few days.
   
Nodding Heads Games has previewed Raji: Kaliyuga, a sequel to Raji: An ancient epic game, during the Xbox Partner Preview showcase. The new title introduces major structural changes, including a shift to a third-person point-of-view, dual playable characters, and expanded world-building rooted in Indian mythology. The developer has not yet specified a release timeline for the game. It is likely that the sequel will be released for PC, PS5, Xbox Series X and S, and more platforms, akin to its prequel. 
 
 
OpenAI is partnering with Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. to design and manufacture hardware for data centres, the latest move by the ChatGPT-maker to meet its surging need for infrastructure to support artificial intelligence systems. 

First Published: Nov 21 2025 | 8:03 PM IST

