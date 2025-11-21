BGMI 4.1 update: Krafton India brings new weapons and combat upgrades

Krafton India has announced new additions to its recent BGMI 4.1 snow-themed update. The new additions bring weapon tweaks, new loot mechanics and more upgrades to promote skill-based gameplay. For the uninitiated, the BGMI 4.1 update was released on November 13 as the final update of the year, adding new seasonal and India-specific content. The update introduced the winter-themed Frosty Funland with a Penguin Town POI, an India-only horror NPC named Anamika, the full return of Metro Royale as an extraction mode, fresh vehicles and more.
BGMI 4.1 update: New additions
- Loot truck goes rogue: A roaming supply truck now moves across the map. Destroying it rewards players with high-tier loot.
- Erangel’s new hotspot: The previously flooded village between Rozhok and Ruins has been reworked into the Boatyard, featuring wild berries that provide instant health and energy restoration.
- ARs and Shotguns: Both weapon classes receive slight damage reductions for better combat balance.
- Snipers get faster: Select sniper rifles gain improved fire rates, enabling faster follow-up shots and stronger long-range engagements.
- New hipfire crosshair: Dedicated crosshair added switch types in settings.
- Bullet speed adjustments: Bullet velocity has been slightly reduced over long distances, making precision shots more skill-dependent.
BGMI 4.1 update: Details
- Penguin Town: Erangel gets a winter overhaul with the Penguin Town zone, mini-events, photo spots and a Glacier Animal Mark reward system. Highlights include Magic Ice Skates, an ice-round Kar-98K, Salted Fish Launcher, Swordfish Syringe and a four-seat Penguin Snowmobile.
- POWNIN: The Mythical Ninja Penguin is a recruitable AI companion that uses shurikens, short-range teleports, the Crimson Lotus Shuriken, self-heals with sardines, and can share supplies.
- Anamika — Haunted Indian Bride: Anamika spawns across Erangel and in the HUB, offering loot, horror skins and upgradeable weapons on an hourly cooldown.
- Metro Royale: Metro Royale returns as an extraction mode with AI enemies, elite bosses, chapter rewards, its own season track and milestone unlocks.
- Core gameplay and systems: Additions include solo round selection, Snow Festival chests, simplified squad loot sharing, adjusted progression, revised weekly missions and UI tweaks.
- A Porsche supercar has also been added.
- Seasonal events and rewards: Winter Warfare (Nov–Dec) offers purple rewards and Mahindra crates; Rocket Exchange (Dec–Jan) features premium spins; Weekend GRIND gives limited-time cosmetics. The Mahindra BE6 vehicle spin also returns.